Saw Till #4: Rebate for plywood back

Scott Foley has never done reality TV before, but you wouldn’t know it watching him host Ellen’s Next Great Designer. He’s such a natural on the furniture-design competition show, named after producer (and avowed design lover) Ellen DeGeneres, that it should really be called Scott Foley’s Next Great Designer. He’s the one greeting contestants, assigning them challenges, judging their work with co-panelists Brigette Romanek and Fernando Mastrangelo, and visiting them in their studios to offer encouragement (or, in the case of one contestant, a gentle reminder that referring to him as Noel, his character from Felicity, makes them both look old). As an unabashed fan of reality-competition shows — The Challenge and Top Chef are favorites — and amateur furniture-maker himself, Foley has the chops.