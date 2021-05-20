Apple Releases New App Tracking Transparency Video

Apple's Privacy Labels went live in December of last year, and while a lot of apps criticized them, they ultimately proved to be useful. For those who do not know, these labels are there to glance at what data the apps are collecting and have access to. In addition to that, these privacy labels were also telling the users how the said apps use their data. Now, it seems that Google wants to take the same approach as they will be adding a Safety section to Google Play, which will allow the users to have proper transparency.