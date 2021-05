The number of Coronavirus vaccines administered each day is lessening in the U.S. and experts are hopeful to see steep declines in the number of cases and deaths reported in the U.S. in the upcoming weeks. According to data from the CDC roughly 58% of adults in the United States and about 46% of the country’s total population have received at least one Coronavirus vaccine and over 34% of the population is fully vaccinated. Once over 60% of adults in the country have received at least one dose of the vaccine, experts say we’ll begin seeing a significant drop in Covid-19 cases. Last month, Dr.