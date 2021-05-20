Han Actor Says He’s Got No Problem With Deckard’s Fast & Furious Redemption Arc
Plenty of major franchises are packed to bursting point with fan service, but Universal’s Fast & Furious is one of the very few that actually listens closely to longtime supporters of the property and incorporates things that they want to see into future movies. You’d like the crew to head to outer space? Why the hell not. We haven’t destroyed a submarine yet? It’s on the list. #JusticeForHan? You bet.wegotthiscovered.com