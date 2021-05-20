newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Han Actor Says He’s Got No Problem With Deckard’s Fast & Furious Redemption Arc

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of major franchises are packed to bursting point with fan service, but Universal’s Fast & Furious is one of the very few that actually listens closely to longtime supporters of the property and incorporates things that they want to see into future movies. You’d like the crew to head to outer space? Why the hell not. We haven’t destroyed a submarine yet? It’s on the list. #JusticeForHan? You bet.

wegotthiscovered.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sung Kang
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Jason Statham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Fast And Furious#Bursting Point#Fan Service#Tokyo Drift#Major Franchises#Things#Outer Space#Longtime Supporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesGeekTyrant

DID YOU KNOW: Jason Statham Was A Diver, Dancer, & Jewelry Hustler?

At long last, Jason Statham is back in theaters starring in Guy Ritchie’s brand new action thriller Wrath of Man. But did you know before Statham was a superstar of action blockbusters he had an early life that would rival any of the rough and tough characters he’s played on screen?
MoviesForbes

Jason Statham’s ‘Wrath Of Man’ Tops Friday Box Office With $3 Million Friday

In a skewed sense of theatrical moviegoing crawling toward normalcy, Jason Statham’s Wrath of Man topped the domestic box office yesterday with $3 million. That sets the film up for a $7.7 million debut weekend. That’s also on par with the $2.7 million opening day of Mechanic: Resurrection in September of 2016. That pulpy romp, co-starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jessica Alba and Michelle Yeoh, was one of the rare times where a straight-up remake justified a sequel (The Mechanic was a loose remake of the 1970’s Charles Bronson actioner).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Rock’s Best Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When The Rock first began to step away from the world of professional wrestling to focus on a career in film and television, few, if any, of his long-time fans thought he would stand a chance in Hollywood, and assumed it would be no time at all before he was back in the ring. While Dwayne Johnson, the actor, had some success in the early days of his transition to acting, there was a stretch in the middle where he seemed to be floundering in a sea of family-friendly comedies, opposed to rising to the top of the action world. That all changed about a decade into his acting career, which is around the time some of the best The Rock movies started landing in theaters.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Jason Statham Movies: What's Ahead For The Wrath Of Man Star

This Mother's Day weekend, Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie gave moviegoers an extra dose of testosterone. More specifically, the A-list action star and the notorious British filmmaker brought Wrath of Man, their latest collaboration, into theaters nationwide. The chummy filmmaking team behind Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, and Revolver have left fans eager for their next project; this reunion has been decades in the making! Thankfully, audiences won't need to wait quite so long for their next project, which is one of several upcoming films with Statham attached — including The Meg 2 and a possible Hobbs & Shaw 2. If you love the action star, here's what's in store. Sadly, Crank 3 isn't listed here, but maybe — just maybe — that day will eventually come!
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Statham Hopes to Return for the Final Two Fast & Furious Movies

The Fast & Furious franchise is like a magnet for the biggest action stars of today, from Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson to John Cena and Jason Statham. The upcoming Fast and Furious 9 is set to be the first part of a final trilogy of films that the series will end with. Although Statham will not be showing up in F9 in his role as Deckard Shaw, the actor told Collider that he would love to make a return in the next two movies that wrap up the Fast and Furious saga.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Statham's Wrath of Man Wins the Weekend Box Office with $7.3M Debut

Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man debuted at the top of the box office this weekend with an impressive $7.3 million haul. Globally, the action movie was able to bring in $25.6 million, which is teasing some positive numbers for the summer 2021 box office season. Ritchie co-wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, and the story is based on the 2004 French movie Cash Truck by Nicolas Boukhrief. Wrath of Man is the director's fourth collaboration with Statham, and the first time back together since 2005's Revolver.
CelebritiesCinema Blend

Why Wrath Of Man's Jason Statham Is One Of Guy Ritchie’s Favorite Actors To Work With

Writer/director Guy Ritchie and actor Jason Statham are one of those teams that, even if they take a huge break from making movies together, you always associate them with one another. Even after almost 20 years apart, Statham is one of Ritchie’s favorite actors to work with, which is easy to see in their latest collaboration, Wrath of Man. The reason that Guy Ritchie loves to work with the action superstar is due to his authenticity, as well as his mass appeal to pretty much any demographic you throw at him.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Statham's Wrath Of Man Kicks The Summer Season Box Office Off To A Mediocre Start

During a normal year, the first weekend of May is a massive deal in the movie world. It's been established as the beginning of the summer blockbuster season, and it usually sees the release of a massive new release (typically from Marvel Studios). As we all know, however, and have heard/read thousands of times, 2021 is not a normal year. While we are certainly edging back towards normal while continuing to deal with the pandemic, studios are still being hesitant about putting out their biggest tentpole features while theaters continue to operate at reduced capacity. Because of this, the biggest new film to arrive on the big screen this past Friday was Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man, starring Jason Statham, and while it did enough business to become the number one ticket seller in North America, the numbers aren't exactly staggering.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Wrath of Man' has Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham right where we want them

Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man” has a proper opening credits sequence, with classical illustrations of angels, lions and other dramatic Biblical scenes juxtaposed with slow-motion images of anguished men, bass strings groaning relentlessly. It’s time for some heavy-duty masculine myth-making melodrama, a fable of men, guns, tragedy and revenge; a burly, entertaining entry into the “dudes rock” cinematic canon, as imagined by Ritchie.
Movies101.9 KELO-FM

Post Malone couldn’t wait to be killed by Jason Statham in new film ‘Wrath of Man’

When the trailer for Guy Ritchie‘s new revenge thriller Wrath of Man was released a while back, we saw none other than Post Malone getting gunned down by the film’s star, action hero Jason Statham. Statham says that while some actors might be sad that they were getting killed onscreen, Post was actually psyched that Statham was going to blow him away.
MoviesThe Manhattan Mercury

'Wrath of Man' backed by solid cast, stylistic choices

The new Jason Statham action picture, Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man,” may not have enough killing in it. It has quite a bit, though — don’t misunderstand. The movie’s only weakness has to do with the distribution of revenge shooting in the film. Ritchie is an English director with a...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How The Fast And Furious Director’s Son Helped With A Wild F9 Stunt

Ever since Dominic Toretto started talking about the importance of family in the ever popular Fast Saga, it’s been both a core component to the story being told and the way that these films have come together. F9 is about to prove both halves of that equation are still valid, as Vin Diesel’s franchise frontman is about to clash with his little brother, played by John Cena. And part of their conflict includes a wild stunt planned by director Justin Lin’s own son.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Statham Reveals One Big Reason He'd Love To Appear In Fast 10

The Fast & Furious film franchise has recruited multiple stars over its two decade-long run. Everyone from Oscar winners to WWE heavyweights to action stars have become synonymous with the film series, including Jason Statham. He last appeared in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and despite his absence from Fast 9, the Wrath of Man star revealed one big reason he’d love to appear in Fast 10.