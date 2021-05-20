Rumored Arkham Knight HBO Max Show May Explore Batman’s Guilt Over Jason

It would seem that AT&T are still hoping to work with Ben Affleck’s Batman in at least some capacity, with the most recent rumors on the topic pointing to a limited series based on Arkham Knight being in the works for HBO Max. According to Geekosity, the show would take place within the SnyderVerse, it’ll be an R-rated spin on the Dark Knight and, perhaps most intriguing of all, it’s said that it may “get into Batman’s head, trying to justify his actions and what he could have done to save Jason.”