"To the moon." "HODL" (hold on for dear life). "Buy the dip." By now, you will have seen one or more of these catchphrases while scrolling through Twitter. Probably accompanied by the rocket emoji. And you’ll fall into one of two camps: you’ll know exactly what people are talking about or you will have absolutely no idea what's going on. Either you are witnessing and participating in the cryptocurrency boom or you are unaware and opting out.