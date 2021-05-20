newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Post Office accused of using facial recognition as part of covert surveillance program

By Mikael Thalen
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEwBd_0a5sWaRF00

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is using a controversial facial recognition program as part of its recently uncovered covert surveillance efforts.

As revealed by Yahoo News last month, the law enforcement arm for USPS, known as the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), has been secretly monitoring social media platforms under its Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP).

The surveillance activities were met with bipartisan pushback after it was revealed that iCOP was actively surveilling discussions online related to political protests.

In a follow-up report on Tuesday from Yahoo News, new details reveal that iCOP is much more expansive than previously thought. The post office isn’t just engaged in basic surveillance. The USPIS also relies on “analysts who assume fake identities online, use sophisticated intelligence tools and employ facial recognition software.”

Tools utilized under iCOP include the controversial Clearview AI, facial recognition software that has garnered widespread attention from privacy advocates and lawmakers alike.

Documents reviewed by Yahoo News assert that the USPIS relies on Clearview AI in order to “help identify unknown targets in an investigation or locate additional social media accounts for known individuals.”

USPIS also uses software that allows it to perform keyword searches to monitor for potential threats ahead of protests and a program that allows analysts to quickly create anonymous social media accounts.

Lawmakers, including Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mi.), are now raising further questions on why the USPIS would need to monitor protests to begin with.

“I do not doubt that USPS has some legitimate law enforcement responsibilities (theft, fraud, etc) but shoehorning in a massive social media surveillance operation using AI facial recognition software under the guise of a loosely-defined homeland security mission is just insane,” Meijer tweeted.

The Post Office has since defended its surveillance program, arguing in a statement that iCOP helps its employees “avoid potentially volatile situations” while on the job.

“This review of publicly available open source information, including news reports and social media, is one piece of a comprehensive security and threat analysis, and the information obtained is the same information anyone can access as a private citizen,” a USPIS spokesperson said. “News report and social media listening activity helps protect the 644,000 men and women who work for the Postal Service by ensuring they are able to avoid potentially volatile situations while working to process and deliver the nation’s mail every day.”

As further noted by Yahoo News, documents show that iCOP first emerged in 2018 after its program for monitoring crime on the dark web evolved into broader surveillance.

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

128K+
Followers
4K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anonymous Social Media#Homeland Security#Yahoo News#Covert Operations#U S Intelligence#Security Software#The U S Postal Service#Uspis#Clearview Ai#The Post Office#The Postal Service#Basic Surveillance#Law Enforcement#Fake Identities#Fraud#Social Media Platforms#Widespread Attention#Potential Threats#Crime#Privacy Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: Cop accused of racially profiling Black diner at restaurant

A Pennsylvania cop is being accused of racially profiling a young Black man after videos of their encounter went viral across social media. The incident took place at G&G Restaurant in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania. Police were allegedly called after someone reported that a person was smoking marijuana outside of the establishment. In a video, a white Vandergrift police officer, William Moore, tells Marcus Townsend, a Black man, that he was called because of Townsend. Townsend repeatedly asks Moore what he did wrong, but Moore doesn’t specify why he’s there. Moore orders Townsend to show his ID, which Townsend refuses to do at first. Moore appears to grow impatient and demands Townsend go outside the restaurant.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

How to stream MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021

The pandemic is finally winding down so massive gatherings celebrating the best in movies and TV of the last year are finally possible. This year, the show will be twice as nice. The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 is going to be a two-night event. The yearly event that...
TechnologyVirginia Connection Newspapers

Opinion: Commentary: Facial Recognition as a Legislative Issue

One of the side-effects of the global pandemic and the resulting quarantine has been the difficulty of recognizing others after months of not seeing each other in person. There is the normal aging process that can alter our looks, along with little or no access to barbers and stylists, and a decline in interest to apply the usual make-up since no one is going to see you up close. All this can leave others looking quizzically at you with an “I believe I know you” look. Longer hair without additional coloring and a mask covering half your face can make it a challenge sometimes to even recognize our friends.
Law EnforcementCumberland County Sentinel

Some iffy on police use of facial recognition

Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have used facial recognition technology to solve homicides and bust human traffickers, but concern about its accuracy and the growing pervasiveness of video surveillance is leading some state lawmakers to hit the pause button. At least seven states and nearly two dozen cities have...
Lifestylepassengerterminaltoday.com

US CBP rolls out biometric facial recognition at Charlotte Douglas International

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has implemented biometric facial comparison technology at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) as part of its efforts to secure and streamline international travel. “CBP is expanding the use of facial biometrics at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to provide travelers with a safe, touchless international...
Massachusetts Stateiowapublicradio.org

Massachusetts Pioneers Rules For Police Use Of Facial Recognition Tech

Massachusetts lawmakers passed one of the first state-wide restrictions of facial recognition as part of a sweeping police reform law. The new law sets limits on how police use the technology in criminal investigations. It's one of the first attempts to find middle ground when regulating this technology, but not all privacy advocates agree that regulation is the right step.
Public Safetyacm.org

Police Departments Adopting Facial Recognition Tech Amid Allegations of Wrongful Arrests

U.S. police departments are adopting facial recognition technology, despite complaints of wrongful arrests as a result of its use. Clare Garvie at Georgetown University Law's Center on Privacy and Technology thinks facial recognition has been involved in hundreds of thousands of such cases, in which users incorrectly assume the technology is faultless, given the mathematical basis of its matches.
Public SafetyGovernment Technology

Feds Say a Lack of Reporting Poses Barrier to Cyber Defense

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is making fighting ransomware a top priority, but law enforcement can struggle to get a handle on the scope of the problem — let alone chase down perpetrators — if businesses suffer these attacks in silence. Many ransomware victims never report the incidents, said...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

Amazon Facing Calls From Civil Rights Groups To Permanently Ban Police Use Of Facial Recognition As Deadline Approaches

Civil rights groups are calling on Amazon to permanently ban use of its facial recognition software, as an approaching deadline looms on the future of the technology. In an open letter addressed to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and incoming CEO Andy Jassy, 44 civil rights groups pointed to ongoing instances of police violence against the Black community as evidence that Amazon should stop selling facial recognition technology to law enforcement. “As a company, Amazon has a choice to make: Will you continue to profit from selling surveillance technology to law enforcement? Or will you stand for Black lives and divest from giving law enforcement these harmful tools?” said the letter, which was published Monday.
Los Angeles County, CAyr.media

LAPD Allows the Use of Facial Recognition. Here’s How It Works.

Some Los Angeles residents and activists were alarmed earlier this year when the Los Angeles Police Commission allowed the continued use of facial recognition by the LAPD. The facial recognition system is operated by The Los Angeles County Regional Identification System [LACRIS], and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department manages how it’s used. LACRIS is “responsible for the identification of all criminals arrested in the County … The technology is used by 64 law enforcement agencies in over 150 locations throughout the County of Los Angeles.”
InternetFudzilla

Homeland security will read your social media posts

At least someone will care what you ate for breakfast. The Department of Homeland Security has begun implementing a strategy to gather and analyze intelligence about security threats from public social media posts, DHS officials said. The goal is to build a warning system to detect the sort of posts...
Cell Phonesmediapost.com

Everalbum Finalizes FTC Settlement, Will Delete Facial-Recognition Algorithms

The Federal Trade Commission and facial-recognition company Everalbum have finalized a settlement requiring the company to delete a trove of data gleaned from its defunct photo storage app, Ever, the agency said Friday. The settlement resolves allegations that Everalbum -- which now operates the facial-recognition business Paravision -- misled users...
Politicsknowtechie.com

DHS now monitors social media posts, taking a play from the Post Office

Taking a play out of the USPS playbook, The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has begun monitoring public social media posts. Officials say that this is in an effort to gain information about potential security threats that may come from public posts. We recently reported that the United States Postal...
Electronicsnbc15.com

Organizations call for facial recognition technology ban for private use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Organizations across the country are calling for a ban to prevent private and corporate companies from using facial recognition technology. Facial recognition has multiple uses. It’s the same kind of technology you would use to unlock your phone. A Janesville organization is using the software to find...
Public SafetyThe Verge

Go read this report on how law enforcement can extract sensitive data from your car

A new report from The Intercept has shed light on a worrying new technology that lets law enforcement agencies extract personal data from people’s cars. It reports that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently made an order worth hundreds of thousands of dollars from Swedish data extraction firm MSAB which included iVe “vehicle forensics kits” made by US firm Berla. Here’s what MSAB advertises the kits can do, according to The Intercept: