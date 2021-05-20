Worried About Getting The COVID Vaccine While Pregnant? Read This

People tend to dole out a lot of unsolicited advice to pregnant people, and sometimes it can be hard to cut through the noise in order to make the right decisions. When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines, anti-vaxxers have been aggressive in spreading disinformation about getting vaccinated during pregnancy, playing on people’s guilt and desire to have a healthy baby and trying to scare them, despite overwhelming evidence that the vaccine is safe for pregnant people and their babies. This disinformation has been part of the reason vaccine acceptance among pregnant women in the U.S. was only 45% according to a survey by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health from earlier this year, lower than the worldwide statistic of 52%.