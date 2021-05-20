Western Rise Is Offering 20% off Sitewide

Summer dressing is easy, so long as you have the right accessories. With a rotation of beach-ready basket bags, statement-making sandals, and seasonal baubles, you can happily wear (and re-wear!) your favorite breezy dresses, two-piece sets, and swimsuits all summer long without growing tired of them. A simple white dress can be paired just as effortlessly with a Neous chunky flat sandal as it can with Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s flirty picnic plaid heeled option—it will feel like two totally different looks. What’s more, if you’re beach-bound, add a summery topper from The Attico, a pair of shades from Marques Almeida, or playful summer camp-like jewelry from Timeless Pearly can make your go-to swimsuit look like new each time. Meanwhile, Jacquemus and Dragon Diffusion’s oversized woven totes are so versatile, they make the perfect carry-on, laptop tote, and beach basket—three for the price of one.