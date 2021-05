The past year has been one of untold upheaval to our collective psyches. The rituals of quotidian American life were virtually upended within a few weeks during the month of March 2020. Retail and restaurant business flickered on and off like light bulbs in the attic; kids as young as five years old were forced into remote learning with overburdened parents hovering in the background juggling a new work environment with home schooling; fear took center stage in our lives while grief and loss became real for millions.