The Tar Heels are going to score. They’re probably going to score close to 20. I think that would be the case whether Monmouth was 28th in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency like they are or 15th or maybe even 10th. There are only a select few defenses in the country who can stop the Heels from getting there’s. So UNC will score a bunch. How does Monmouth keep it close and give themselves the slimmest of chances to pull off the biggest upset in tournament history? Score right back. And North Carolina’s defense can be prone to that. They had rough days at the office with regard to defense against High Point earlier in the year or against Virginia in their rematch. Despite improvements lately, they still rank only 31st in the country in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency; 3rd in the ACC but well behind the Top 2 in Notre Dame and Duke. In theory that’s the Hawks area to strike. However Monmouth’s offense is not particularly explosive, they’re only 31st in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency and as a team they only shoot 25.6%, 49th in the country. Both of those have to be way better. It’s going to take a season best day shooting and capitalizing if Monmouth has a chance to exploit the one weakness in the Carolina Blue machine.