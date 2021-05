A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.