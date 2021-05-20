Harry Kane convinced he is leaving Tottenham as teammates stunned by transfer push

Harry Kane has turned up the heat in his battle to leave Tottenham by insisting his value could drop dramatically after this summer.

Kane said he hopes he can have an “honest conversation” with Daniel Levy but warned they may not get £100m for him in two years’ time with Tottenham’s top scorer having set his heart on a move to Manchester City.

Mirror Sport understands that Kane did view walking around the pitch after Wednesday’s game as a chance to say farewell to the fans, he believes he has played his last game at White Hart Lane and believes he will definitely leave this summer.

Harry Kane appeared to say goodbye to Tottenham supporters on Wednesday (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

City are in pole position with Manchester United and Chelsea also interested but the transfer saga is already turning ugly with Tottenham upset that Kane has gone public before the end of the season to try and push for a move away from White Hart Lane.

England captain Kane, in an interview with Gary Neville’s Overlap podcast, said: “As players, you don’t know what the chairman’s thinking.

“I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking: ‘If I can get £100m for you, then why not?’ You know what I mean. I’m not going to be worth that for the next two or three years.

“I hope … I mean, we have a good enough relationship. I’ve given the club – well, I’ve been there 16 years of my life. So I hope we can have a good honest conversation and see where we’re at in that aspect.

Mirror Sport can also reveal that Kane was due to receive five Player of the Year awards before Wednesday night’s defeat to Aston Villa and be presented on the pitch with fans back in the stadium.

The club insist that did not happen because of timing issues and he may receive the gongs at the training ground on Friday rather than Kane not wanting to take part in a club ceremony. Heung-Min Son did get his award but Erik Lamela will get his Goal of the Season award another time.

It is understood even other players have been shocked at Kane going public on his desire to leave but, having had a private conversation with the club asking them to consider any offers, he is now pushing hard to leave by making it known he wants out.

The next phase may be to make a more direct and emotional statement to the fans setting out his affection for the club but also why he wants to go because he wants to win trophies.

Tottenham are determined not to sell Kane this summer because he has three years left on his £200,000-a-week deal and are infuriated that his actions have become a major distraction to their hopes of getting into Europe.

But Tottenham are planning for the future and are looking at potential replacements but Southampton will battle to keep Danny Ings and want him to sign a new contract.

Harry Kane told Gary Neville his Spurs future is entirely up to him (Image: Sky Sports)

Kane did his interview with Neville at the start of the month but his intentions were clear even before news of his determination to leave became so public this week.

Kane said: “I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets so I want to be the best I can be.

“I’m at that stage where you could say people might look at it as though he’s desperate for trophies, he needs trophies. I still feel like I’ve got almost another career to play. I’ve got seven, eight years … kind of what I’ve had so far in the Premier League.

“I’ve still got so much more to give. I’m not afraid to say I want to be the best. I’m not afraid to say I want to try and get on the level that Ronaldo and Messi got to. That’s my ultimate goal – to be winning trophies season in, season out; scoring 50, 60, 70 goals, season in, season out.”