newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Harry Kane convinced he is leaving Tottenham as teammates stunned by transfer push

By John Cross
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 1 day ago

Harry Kane has turned up the heat in his battle to leave Tottenham by insisting his value could drop dramatically after this summer.

Kane said he hopes he can have an “honest conversation” with Daniel Levy but warned they may not get £100m for him in two years’ time with Tottenham’s top scorer having set his heart on a move to Manchester City.

Mirror Sport understands that Kane did view walking around the pitch after Wednesday’s game as a chance to say farewell to the fans, he believes he has played his last game at White Hart Lane and believes he will definitely leave this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VzG2z_0a5sVusk00
Harry Kane appeared to say goodbye to Tottenham supporters on Wednesday (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

City are in pole position with Manchester United and Chelsea also interested but the transfer saga is already turning ugly with Tottenham upset that Kane has gone public before the end of the season to try and push for a move away from White Hart Lane.

England captain Kane, in an interview with Gary Neville’s Overlap podcast, said: “As players, you don’t know what the chairman’s thinking.

“I mean he might want to sell me. He might be thinking: ‘If I can get £100m for you, then why not?’ You know what I mean. I’m not going to be worth that for the next two or three years.

“I hope … I mean, we have a good enough relationship. I’ve given the club – well, I’ve been there 16 years of my life. So I hope we can have a good honest conversation and see where we’re at in that aspect.

Mirror Sport can also reveal that Kane was due to receive five Player of the Year awards before Wednesday night’s defeat to Aston Villa and be presented on the pitch with fans back in the stadium.

The club insist that did not happen because of timing issues and he may receive the gongs at the training ground on Friday rather than Kane not wanting to take part in a club ceremony. Heung-Min Son did get his award but Erik Lamela will get his Goal of the Season award another time.

It is understood even other players have been shocked at Kane going public on his desire to leave but, having had a private conversation with the club asking them to consider any offers, he is now pushing hard to leave by making it known he wants out.

The next phase may be to make a more direct and emotional statement to the fans setting out his affection for the club but also why he wants to go because he wants to win trophies.

Tottenham are determined not to sell Kane this summer because he has three years left on his £200,000-a-week deal and are infuriated that his actions have become a major distraction to their hopes of getting into Europe.

But Tottenham are planning for the future and are looking at potential replacements but Southampton will battle to keep Danny Ings and want him to sign a new contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdO2b_0a5sVusk00
Harry Kane told Gary Neville his Spurs future is entirely up to him (Image: Sky Sports)

Kane did his interview with Neville at the start of the month but his intentions were clear even before news of his determination to leave became so public this week.

Kane said: “I don’t want to come to the end of my career and have any regrets so I want to be the best I can be.

“I’m at that stage where you could say people might look at it as though he’s desperate for trophies, he needs trophies. I still feel like I’ve got almost another career to play. I’ve got seven, eight years … kind of what I’ve had so far in the Premier League.

“I’ve still got so much more to give. I’m not afraid to say I want to be the best. I’m not afraid to say I want to try and get on the level that Ronaldo and Messi got to. That’s my ultimate goal – to be winning trophies season in, season out; scoring 50, 60, 70 goals, season in, season out.”

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

351K+
Followers
68K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Lamela
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Manchester City#Aston Villa#Mirror Sport#Overlap#Southampton#The Premier League#White Hart Lane#England Captain Kane#Farewell#Trophies Season#Turning#Time#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Spurs tight-lipped amid report Harry Kane tells club he wants to leave in summer

Tottenham insisted their focus remained on the Premier League run-in amid a fresh report that striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave. It has been claimed by Sky Sports that the England captain, unhappy with Spurs’ lack of progress, has informed the north London outfit he wants to depart this summer, and that he wants his destination decided before the European Championship, which gets under way on June 11.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'We need an ambitious coach': Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Jose Mourinho's successor at Tottenham MUST take the team forward after admitting merely securing Europa League football would now be 'fantastic'

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants his side to appoint an 'ambitious' new manager. Spurs are looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese's sacking last month and are understood to have compiled a shortlist. Ryan Mason is in temporary charge until the end of the season and...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Dele Alli explains how he is getting mojo back, but ‘not happy’ with position

Dele Alli said he is enjoying being back in the first team with Tottenham but admitted this season has not been good enough. Alli found himself frozen out under Jose Mourinho earlier this season. Since the head coach was sacked, he has found more gametime under interim boss Ryan Mason. He is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves on Sunday.
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

African players in Europe: Salah battles Kane for Golden Boot

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool) The two-time African Footballer of the Year fired in a brilliant finish off the inside of the post to get Liverpool level as the Reds kept their chances of a top-four finish in their own hands. SAID BENRAHMA (West Ham) Benrahma grabbed his first Premier League goal...
Premier Leagueworldinsport.com

Premier League: Alisson Scores Dramatic Late Winner For Liverpool

Crystal Palace came from behind twice to steal victory against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in today’s first Premier League encounter. Palace have never come back from behind at half-time to win a Premier League game under Roy Hodgson, but they did today despite Villa’s star man Jack Grealish making an appearance after a lengthy injury spell on the sidelines.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Positivity around club bringing joy back to Tottenham football

The 2-0 victory over Wolves yesterday wasn’t the only positive to celebrate, as Tottenham went about their business with a resounding sense of joy scarcely seen this season. While it wasn’t Tottenham’s most convincing performance, the home side still breezed through the 90 minutes relatively untroubled. Ryan Mason’s side came out of the gates slowly, struggling to take control of a match that was there for the taking.