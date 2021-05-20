Which Celtics Bench Player Needs to Step Up for PLAYOFFS?
The Celtics haven’t had a consistent lineup all year. Head Coach Brad Stevens has given role players minutes based on the matchup, and some showed promise while others struggled. The Garden Report discusses which role players the Celtics can trust to step up in their battle for an NBA playoff spot, as they’re currently in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Will it be a big man like Tristan Thompson or Luke Kornet? Will Robert Williams make a big impact in his return? Which Evan Fournier and Marcus Smart will the Celtics get? Can Kemba Walker stay healthy?www.clnsmedia.com