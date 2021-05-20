Which Celtics Bench Player Needs to Step Up for PLAYOFFS?

When you’re the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics, every game is a trap game for the rest of the season. But tonight, in particular, both teams have games with opponents far out of the playoff race, so both teams are expected to win for that reason — yet both teams have lost these kinds of games all season long. Most recently, the Celtics are 10 days out from a home loss to the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder, and even with Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker out, they shouldn’t have lost given the Thunder’s starting line-up. Just two days earlier, a fully healthy Celtic team fell by 21 points to the LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward-less Charlotte Hornets. Ex-Celtics Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker played well, too.