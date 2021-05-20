newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Which Celtics Bench Player Needs to Step Up for PLAYOFFS?

By Tim Sheils
clnsmedia.com
 10 hours ago

The Celtics haven’t had a consistent lineup all year. Head Coach Brad Stevens has given role players minutes based on the matchup, and some showed promise while others struggled. The Garden Report discusses which role players the Celtics can trust to step up in their battle for an NBA playoff spot, as they’re currently in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Will it be a big man like Tristan Thompson or Luke Kornet? Will Robert Williams make a big impact in his return? Which Evan Fournier and Marcus Smart will the Celtics get? Can Kemba Walker stay healthy?

www.clnsmedia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Luke Kornet
Person
Marcus Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Garden Report#Offensive Points#Role Players Minutes#Man#Promise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Heat aim to solidify playoff spot vs. Celtics

Both the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics want to make the NBA playoffs without having to take part in the league's play-in tournament. One of them, however, will likely end up going the less desired route. Miami (37-31) will visit the Celtics (35-33) on Tuesday night for the second consecutive...
NBADaily Citizen

Heat beat Celtics to clinch playoff berth

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory. Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won...
NBAnumberfire.com

Tristan Thompson coming off Celtics' bench Sunday

Boston Celtics forward/center Tristan Thompson will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Thompson started last time out, but that's changing on Sunday. Robert Williams is returning to the court following an absence for turf toe, and he'll immediately start in his return. Thompson will now revert to a role off the bench.
NBADeadspin

Celtics and Heat are stepping into a trap

When you’re the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics, every game is a trap game for the rest of the season. But tonight, in particular, both teams have games with opponents far out of the playoff race, so both teams are expected to win for that reason — yet both teams have lost these kinds of games all season long. Most recently, the Celtics are 10 days out from a home loss to the tanking Oklahoma City Thunder, and even with Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker out, they shouldn’t have lost given the Thunder’s starting line-up. Just two days earlier, a fully healthy Celtic team fell by 21 points to the LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward-less Charlotte Hornets. Ex-Celtics Terry Rozier and Brad Wanamaker played well, too.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 goals going into the NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics have not had the campaign they would have thought they were going to after being knocked out of the NBA playoffs in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. Instead of being at the pinnacle of the East, the Celtics are locked in a struggle to get out of the play-in tournament.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBAtheScore

Knicks lock up playoff spot, Celtics bound for play-in after loss

The New York Knicks are a playoff team again. The Knicks clinched their first postseason berth since 2013 on Wednesday with the Boston Celtics' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though Wednesday's result ensures New York will finish as a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks can still climb...
NBANBC Washington

Wizards-Celtics Postseason Rematch Brings Back Memories of Rivalry

Wizards-Celtics rematch brings back rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Isaiah Thomas signed with the Wizards one year too early. He's now out of the picture and so are John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder; all key figures of the infamous rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics back in 2016-17. But now that the teams are set to collide once again in the postseason, four years after they went the distance in a second-round series, there is certainly some added intrigue entering Tuesday night (pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.
NBANECN

Bradley Beal Injury: Will Wizards Star Be Healthy for Celtics Matchup?

Beal won't be 100% vs. Celtics after 'hardheaded decision' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bradley Beal dropped 25 points Sunday to help the Washington Wizards defeat the Charlotte Hornets and earn the No. 8 seed entering the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. But at what cost?. The Wizards star, who...