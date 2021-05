If there's one thing that Dora the Explorer got right, it's the value of a backpack. When you find a good backpack or handy tote bag, it really does become the reliable friend you need for all your adventures. While we may not be going on any magical quests anytime soon, heading out for a busy day at work or school can feel like quite the journey, with plenty of unforeseen twists and turns of its own. So, having the right bag to carry your laptop, books, and more is essential.