Metal Mining

Elliott-backed Triple Flag steady in market debut after Canada's biggest mining IPO in 9 years

marketscreener.com
 6 hours ago

TORONTO (Reuters) -Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp were flat in its trading debut on Thursday after the Canadian mine financing company raised more than $250 million in an initial public offering, the biggest Toronto Stock Exchange mining debut since 2012. Led by former Barrick Gold Corp executive Shaun...

Rio Tinto makes $25.6M investment in Western Copper and Gold

Rio Tinto Canada is making a $25.6-million strategic investment in Western Copper and Gold (TSX: WRN; NYSE: WRN) of Vancouver. The international miner will purchase 11.8 million common shares of Western at a price of $2.17 per share. Rio will then hold an 8% interest in Western. Rio will name...
Argonaut hits high gold grades at Magino

About four months into the planned two-year construction of Argonaut Gold’s (TSX: AR) new cornerstone Magino project in Ontario, smooth progress and encouraging new exploration results have CEO Peter Dougherty in a forward-thinking mood. While Argonaut is crossing off early construction milestones at the C$480 to C$510 million mine build,...
Canada potash project may cost BHP growth elsewhere, say investors

BHP Group is under pressure from Canada to greenlight a giant potash project when it makes a final investment decision by mid-year but some investors said the world’s biggest miner may obtain better returns by ploughing the funds elsewhere. The fertiliser ingredient will be in oversupply over much of the...
Is now the time to buy gold?

Contrarian investors believe the best time to buy an asset is when it is out of favour and the price has fallen, as that way you can pick it up on the cheap. Then you simply sit tight and wait for the market cycle to swing back in your favour, driving up the price.
Canada's Centerra to fight Kyrgyzstan takeover of its gold mine

(Reuters) - Canada’s Centerra Gold said on Sunday it has initiated binding arbitration against Kyrgyzstan government, after the parliament passed a law allowing the state to temporarily take over the country’s biggest industrial enterprise, the Kumtor gold mine operated by Centerra. Recently, a Kyrgyzstan court also imposed $3.1 billion fine...
Food for thought: Zomato’s promise of an IPO, bigger market

Making hay while the sun is bright has made agrarian sense for ages, before the arrival of the greenhouse for growing plants and of the animal feed industry for industrial farms. Modern food-tech and the hyperkinetic media world are as far removed from the farm and the field as potato chips are from silicon chips. But making hay while the sun shines is exactly what we see in the proposed public offers by Zomato, a food-tech unicorn (a unicorn, outside the world of Greek myth, is an unlisted company, typically a start-up, valued more than $1 billion) and Seven Islands Inc., a media venture by Uday Shankar, former boss of Star TV in India, and James Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch’s son who quit News Corp on account of his differences with the group’s ultra-conservative views.
Majestic to resume gold production in China

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said it further anticipates receiving governmental approval to resume mining operations at the Songjiagou open pit...
RANKED: World’s top 10 biggest copper mines

Copper, the highly conductive red metal vital to the manufacturing of products essential to the electrification of the world’s energy systems is also used in heating, cooling, electronics, power generation and transmission, automotive applications and has antimicrobial abilities. Demand from the green energy transition has sparked a rally one copper...
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats from 6-year high as Macklem flags exports risk

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Loonie weakens 0.3% against the U.S. dollar * Canadian producer prices rise 14.2% year-over-year in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 3.4% lower * Canadian 10-year yield eases 3.2 basis points to 1.569% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, pulling back from a six-year high the day before, as oil tumbled and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said further appreciation of the currency could weigh on the economy. The Canadian dollar fell 0.3% to 1.2164 to the greenback, or 82.21 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2104 to 1.2202. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest intraday level since May 2015 at 1.2042 If the buoyant Canadian dollar continues to rise, it could create headwinds for exports and business investment as well as affecting monetary policy, Macklem said. "I think the comments from Macklem were overdue," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco. "There will be boardroom discussions (at exporters) about what do we do if CAD keeps appreciating." The loonie has been on a tear since the Bank of Canada last month shifted to more hawkish guidance and cut the pace of its bond purchases. The recent surge in commodity prices has also bolstered the currency. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil. U.S. crude oil futures settled 3.4% lower at $63.82 a barrel as India's coronavirus crisis deepened and a key U.S. pipeline resumed operations, halting a rally that had lifted crude to an eight-week high. Canadian producer prices rose by 14.2% year-over-year in April, the biggest increase since February 1980, led by lumber and other wood products, a flash estimate from Statistics Canada showed. On Friday, Canadian manufacturing sales and wholesale trade data for March are due for release. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 3.2 basis points at 1.569%, having pulled back from an earlier eight-week high at 1.624%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Peter Cooney)
Miner Turquoise Hill profit beats as production, prices surge

Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources on Wednesday beat estimates for first-quarter profit, helped by increased production of copper and gold at its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia and higher commodity prices. However, the company cut its outlook for full-year gold and copper output to reflect modification of the mine design...
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso up after c.bank decision, Latam FX steady

* Mexican c.bank keeps rate flat as inflation expectations rise * Investors pricing in tightening cycle by year end - analyst * Brazil economic activity slows less than expected in March * Chilean, Peruvian central bank statements eyed (Adds comments, updates prices throughout) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso rose on Thursday after the country's central bank held its key interest rate steady, while most other currencies in Latin America rebounded from steep losses in the prior session. The peso rose 1.2% as the Mexican central bank, locally known as Banxico kept the rate unchanged at 4.0%, as expected, after cutting by 25 basis points in February, but its five-member board reflected growing concerns about the path of inflation. "Having closed the door to further easing at the last meeting, today's decision was never really in doubt," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics. "Investors, in contrast, are pricing in the start of a tightening cycle by the end of the year." Analysts at TD Securities say the communication from Banxico follows on from the March meeting's incremental "hawkishness". Brazil's real edged higher, as economic activity in March recorded a smaller decline than economists had expected, implying that first quarter economic growth rose 2.3% despite a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Following the upbeat data, economists at Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse were among those who raised their gross domestic product growth forecasts for 2021 to at least 4% for Brazil. Citi also increased its holding of Brazil U.S. dollar sovereign bonds to an overweight position, citing a window of opportunity before elections in October 2022. The real and most other Latam currencies fell on Wednesday after a jump in U.S. inflation raised concerns the Federal Reserve would bring forward its timeline for tightening policy. But a sluggish labor market recovery has seen the Fed exude largely dovish signals, even as data showed fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, beating economist forecasts. The Chilean peso held steady, while the Peruvian sol gained 1.7% ahead of their respective central bank meetings later in the day. The Argentine peso was flat as inflation likely eased slightly to around 3.8% in April, a Reuters poll of analysts showed, coming off a peak the month earlier that was its highest since 2019, as the South American country battles to rein in rising prices.. Colombia's peso gained 0.8%, after marking its worst day in more than a week as rising social unrest due to anti-government protests sullied the country's economic outlook. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2015 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1292.63 -1.72 MSCI LatAm 2458.45 -0.38 Brazil Bovespa 120836.80 0.94 Mexico IPC 48809.63 0.13 Chile IPSA 4443.72 -0.94 Argentina MerVal 52603.77 3.104 Colombia COLCAP 1262.29 -1.79 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.3061 0.10 Mexico peso 19.9260 1.15 Chile peso 707.1 0.10 Colombia peso 3718.48 0.79 Peru sol 3.6577 1.59 Argentina peso (interbank) 94.0100 -0.02 Argentina peso (parallel) 148 2.70 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis and Diane Craft)
The gold mining paradox: Gold mines make money, gold investors do not

(This article was written by Jonathan Goodman, President and CEO of Dundee Corporation, and Mathew Goodman, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners) “Fund managers just bash the table and want money — they’re not interested in this industry reinforcing its foundations,” […] “Then they turn around and...