Edgartown, MA

Edgartown Town Column: May 21

By Kathie Case
 6 hours ago

As per usual the warm weather has arrived quickly. This is the weather I like, you can wear long sleeves or short sleeves, long or short pants, and still be comfortable. I still watch for cooler weather as it is only the middle of May and mother nature throws in another cold spell sometimes.

Edgartown Cancels Fourth of July Parade, Fireworks

For the second year in a row, Edgartown selectmen voted unanimously to cancel the town’s trademark Fourth of July parade and fireworks, citing public safety concerns with the large-scale summer events that draw tens of thousands of people to the crowded downtown. “I think it’s the responsible way to go,”...
Upper Main Street Inn Conversion Sees No Opposition at MVC

A plan to convert a sprawling residential building on Upper Main street Edgartown into a 19-room inn quickly cleared a hearing at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday night. The 4,000-square-foot building at 222 Upper Main Street in the town’s B2 business district was formerly operated as the Arbor Inn. The...
The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Pink and Green Weekend returns

Pink and Green Weekend made a fantastic return this weekend to Edgartown, after last year’s event had to be moved to an online version. Those who attended were met with the perfect spring weather to enjoy the weekend that concluded with multiple events to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. The activities ranged the whole weekend, all of which were organized by the town’s Board of Trade. These activities included a lovely horse-drawn carriage ride to experience the village of Edgartown in a new light. The ride began at the Harbor View Hotel with a beautiful view of the ocean before entering the quiet neighborhoods of Edgartown, and finally riding through the historic town itself. On Saturday, the ninth annual Pink and Green Dog Show was held once again to celebrate our four-legged buddies, and benefit the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard. Owners and attendees alike had smiles on their faces, and the dogs all had a blast while looking their best. More events were placed all around town within walking distance, like the spring plant sale hosted by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library to the Mother’s Day Brunch back at the Harbor View Hotel. Between the people and the decorations, the whole town was covered in vibrant pink and green, the perfect way to kick off springtime on the Island.
Births

Sarah Murphy and Colin Murphy of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Hayes Quinn Murphy, on April 25, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Hayes weighed 7 pounds, 5.1 ounces. Emmett Alan Piper-Roche. Lilly Schott and Rob Piper-Roche of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Emmett Alan Piper-Roche,...
Edgartown: Crescendo Performing Arts

Today, Sunday, was such a beautiful sunny day, at least until late afternoon. We uncovered the comfy chairs on the back deck and spent the morning in the sunshine. Good coffee in the warm sun with the husband made for a pleasant morning. The only thing that could possibly have dragged me away was breakfast with my best girl, Amelia. We ventured to Sweet Bites in Vineyard Haven for acai bowls, which we ate overlooking the lagoon. We rounded out the morning with a shopping trip and then hanging out together while putting groceries away and planning meals for the week. She’s such a delight. Add in the phone call I got from my boy from Arizona and it all made this mama very grateful.
Gazette Celebrates 175 Years, In Shifting Landscape for Journalism

Just over 100 years ago, on May 27, 1920, the Vineyard Gazette published volume 75, edition number 14. The entirely unremarkable issue looked and felt much as the more than 3,500 previous print editions that had appeared for 75 years. Advertising for things such as New Bedford silks, government bonds and mail-order vegetables dominated the front page, flanked by a slender boilerplate treatise on wolf hunting, and a story chronicling the exploits of an expedition to the “never hitherto penetrated” Arctic isle of Baffin Land.
Water taxi to provide down-Island service

A water taxi has been given permission to pick up passengers in Vineyard Haven and ferry them to Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which operates a ferry service from Falmouth Harbor to Edgartown each summer, is launching the new water taxi service aboard a 2006 Chesapeake 46-foot vessel, a former charter fishing boat, that has yet to be renamed, according to the company’s proposal submitted to Tisbury. The idea is to offer an alternative to overland transportation on the Island. Snacks and beverages, including alcohol, will be offered aboard the vessel.
Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
Catch and Release Updates Rules

Following a one-year pause, the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club 29th Fly Rod Striped Bass Catch and Release Tournament has announced its return, the evening of June 12, with new rules for competitors. Previously, the club awarded plaques for the most striped bass caught and released. It was not...
Fly rod fishing tourney returns

The 29th Fly Rod Striped Bass Catch and Release Tournament returns on June 12. Hosted by the Martha’s Vineyard Rod and Gun Club, the tournament will be held with a different format than in previous years. In previous tournaments, the club awarded plaques for the most striped bass caught and...
Beach Road Potholes Add Friction Between Town, MassDOT

Frosty relations between the town of Tisbury and the state Department of Transportation appeared to grow last week after a testy exchange over pothole repairs on Beach Road, where the state has hired Lawrence Lynch Corp. as its contractor for the roadway project. “The select board want the potholes filled...
MVC closes Harbor View hearing

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission closed out the public hearing for modifications to the Harbor View Hotel, leaving the written record open for two more weeks. The hearing was the fourth for the project. The company proposes to build a 4,625-square-foot spa at the hotel’s Bradley Cottage with seven treatment rooms,...
Edgartown to make fireworks decision

There’s still hope for Fourth of July fireworks in Edgartown. Funds for the fireworks are approved at annual town meeting and the town utilizes a contractor for the show. Voters will decide on a $50,000 warrant article for the fireworks at annual town meeting on May 22.
Edgartown: Drive-in movies

I’m bogged down this week in the annual spring nightmare of finishing the Edgartown School yearbook to send to the publisher by Friday. Always a challenge, this year has proven to be the most difficult yet. Between remote learners, quarantines, and a whole host of other things, COVID has shown that there is nothing it can’t negatively impact. It’s tendrils are many, long, and twisted.
Guide to a Spring Day

It seems that this April, warm and sunny days have been few and far between. Because of this, we wanted to make the most of it when a 62° afternoon came along, and so we conjured up a list of the best spring activities we could think of in order to experience the ultimate spring day.
House Move

William Claghorn of Vineyard Haven, who enjoys cataloging his reminiscences, has figured out that the town of Vineyard Haven has been picked up and literally shuffled, and then spread out again, all within his memory. To prove this statement, astonishing as it seems, he has listed the houses which have been moved from one location to another.