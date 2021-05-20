newsbreak-logo
Super Junior's Yesung releases new music video for 'Lost Heart'

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 23 hours ago
May 20 (UPI) -- Yesung of South Korean boy band Super Junior released on Thursday a new music video for his song "Lost Heart."

The singer performs the track inside of a dark and smokey room where he encounters a mysterious woman in the clip.

Yesung is surrounded by flashing lights and stands next to the woman with their backs turned to each other.

"Lost Heart" appears on Yesung's latest solo EP titled Beautiful Night and recently released a music video for the project's title track.

Beautiful Night can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Tidal, Pandora and Deezer. The release also contains the songs "Phantom Pain," "Fireworks," "No More Love," "Like Us" and "A Letter in the Wind."

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The band released is 10th studio album titled The Renaissance in March.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

 https://www.upi.com
