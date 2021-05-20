newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Republicans reject funding to fight homelessness

By Associated Press
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans have voted to reject more than $70 million in funding to combat homelessness, a move that Democrats called a missed opportunity to address a problem that worsened due to the pandemic. Gov. Tony Evers had proposed spending around $73 million over two years on...

