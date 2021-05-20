Border Patrol Agents Seize Over 900 Pounds of Abandoned Marijuana
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents seize more than 900 pounds of marijuana worth over $730K. Yesterday morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents working near Chapeno, Texas, discovered and followed the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande. The prints led agents to an abandoned truck containing bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed over 430 pounds and is worth more than $345K. The narcotics were seized and transported to the Border Patrol station.texasborderbusiness.com