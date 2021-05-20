Border Patrol Agents Seize Over 900 Pounds of Abandoned Marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents apprehended 24 migrants in a train grain hopper in Robstown, Texas. Yesterday morning, agents assigned to the Corpus Christi Border Patrol station were conducting train check duties in Robstown, Texas, when they noticed tell-tale signs on the side of a train gain hopper consistent with migrant smuggling. Agents climbed aboard the train and discovered several individuals inside the grain hopper. They were removed and found to be in good health. One individual did require medical assistance for a small cut sustained to his chin when he and the others entered the grain hopper in Laredo, Texas. Laredo is on the border approximately 120 miles southwest of Robstown, Texas. The noncitizens are all adults and nationals from Mexico and Guatemala. All of the noncitizens were taken into Border Patrol custody.