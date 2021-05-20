newsbreak-logo
Snap Inc. : Announces New Augmented Reality Tools and Camera Experiences for Snapchatters, Creators, and Businesses

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

New Scan Experiences and Camera Shortcuts Contextually Connect Snapchatters to the World Around Them. Lens Studio Adds Powerful New Capabilities for AR Creation, Introduces Connected Lenses with LEGO. Farfetch and Prada Tap into Advanced AR Try-On Functionalities; Snap Introduces New Business Solutions. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) today announced new augmented reality...

www.marketscreener.com
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Snap Originals Introduces Platform For New Creators

A new slate of Snap Originals is rolling out this year, adding to the more than 128 original series launched in 2020. More than 85 percent of Generation Z tuned in to a Snap Original last year, according to a company blog post on Wednesday (May 5). Snapchat’s recently launched...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Invest in Virtual and Augmented Reality

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) promise to change the world by enabling new types of immersive experiences. While still in the nascent stages today, both of these technologies could become as common as smartphones over the next decade. According to Boston Consulting Group, the AR/VR market will expand...
RetailRetail Wire

Has augmented reality tech reached an inflection point at retail?

At Adweek’s recent Social Media Week event, Jeremi Gorman, Snap’s chief business officer, said she believes augmented reality is at an inflection point in marketing technology similar, to the emergence of social media in the early 2010s and the web in the late 1990s. “Getting it right now is just...
Technologyexperiencecoralgables.com

Experience Nature In A New Way – Augmented Reality Is Here!

Announcing our new augmented reality series, coming to Downtown Coral Gables. 🦋 From learning about the Little Egrets, to posing as a Queen Bee and trying on colorful butterfly wings, Downtown Coral Gables invites you and your cell phone to scan and experience the best of our local Flora and Fauna. The first in a series of augmented reality experiences, four of Miracle Mile’s windows come alive with videos, illustrations, images and information in a fun way that engages and educates. Look out for the large red dots in front of participating storefronts to begin!
Technologymarketscale.com

Is Immersive Augmented Reality the Future of Live Events?

The way we communicate, share data and use technology to act on those insights is changing – and it’s all leading to the cloud. On In the Cloud, every week new experts will engage in a fire side chat and will bring their extensive experience in software, IT and mobile solutions straight to you, offering a glimpse into the future of cloud connectivity around.
Cell PhonesAmerican Banker

Augmented reality produces real results for Ally

During commercial breaks, Super Bowl viewers in 2018 could use their smartphones to conjure images of dollar bills floating onto their real-life floors and furniture. The next year, Monopoly board game fans in six cities could bring the moustachioed Mr. Monopoly to life while roaming the streets. Last month, consumers could scan a dollar bill with their phone in the hopes of seeing a prize flash across their screen.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

DxOMark announces a new battery experience test for smartphones

Smartphones are extremely complex machines, and the marketing by OEMs only makes matters worse for consumers. This is why third-party testing and verification is becoming increasingly important. With an aim to bring some objectivity to the mix, DxOMark has launched a new smartphone battery experience score. DxOMark has been quickly...
BusinessTechCrunch

Apptopia raises $20M to expand its competitive intelligence business beyond mobile

Existing investors, including Blossom Street Ventures, also participated in the round. ABS Capital’s Mike Avon, a co-founder of Millennial Media, and Paul Mariani, are joining Apptopia’s board with this round. The funding follows what Apptopia says has been increased demand from brands to better understand the digital aspects of their...
Technologymartechseries.com

Dovetale Launches Shopify App and Pays Out More Than $1 Million to Creators in 3-Month Beta

Dovetale, a leading U.S. marketing automation technology company, announced they have closed an undisclosed seed round and launched their new Shopify App out of beta. In 2021, the company has grown revenue 100% month over month, onboarded over 20,000 creators with some making as much as ~$10,000, and top brands earning over $250,000 in sales via their community. Expa Capital, founded by Uber founder Garrett Camp, led the round.
Austin, TXrisnews.com

Yeti Dives Into Augmented Reality

As consumers gear up for a summer of vacationing and adventuring, one consumer goods company is tapping into augmented reality for the first time in order to ensure its digital consumers can appreciate the true benefits of its products. Yeti, the Austin, TX-based cooler and outdoor accessory manufacturer, retailer and...
Behind Viral Videosmusically.com

TikTok launches new developer tools including ‘Sound Kit’

The bigger you get as a social network or app, the more you want other, smaller apps to add features integrating with yours. TikTok is the latest example: it is expanding its ‘TikTok for Developers’ program with some new tools, including one called ‘Sound Kit’. It’s a way for musicians...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Augmented Hair Salon Experiences

Wella Professionals is redefining the salon experience with the launch of two new augmented products: the Smart Mirror and Color DJ. Designed to merge digital with personal, the tools leverage augmented reality to help clients visualize the hair color that best suits them. The Smart Mirror boasts a 360-degree visual...
MusicPosted by
Forbes

As Brainbase Launches New Platforms, Artists Enjoy Greater IP Access

Los Angeles-based Brainbase, a company that helps brands monetize their intellectual property (IP), today launched two new online trademark filing and protection platforms that enable founders, creators, artists, designers and other professionals to quickly trademark and protect their IP–without a lawyer. Brainbase File enables seamless trademark registration through an API...
Internetapplemagazine.com

Twitter announces new Tip Jar feature to pay creators

Twitter has confirmed plans to offer users a Tip Jar. News of the feature was first revealed via a leak earlier in the year, and the social network has now revealed Tip Jar is indeed a real feature, allowing creators to receive money from their followers. After news first suggested...
Technologydatasciencecentral.com

How To Use Augmented Reality In Distance Learning

Augmented reality technology has evolved into one of the most effective distance learning solutions. It enables tutors to both educate and engage their students in the learning process. It is partly due to the fact that the modern generation became acquainted with technology at a young age. What do you know about the applications of augmented reality in distance education?
Retailmarketingdive.com

P&G's SK-II ties new physical retail format to mobile and Olympics creative

Skincare brand SK-II opened its first pop-up shop centered around mobile phones at a mall in Hainan, China, according to a press release. The store, which embodies a format the brand calls "social retail," offers augmented reality (AR) and gamified experiences for shoppers through a WeChat mini program, allowing them to use an AI-enabled skin analysis tool to receive personalized information and product recommendations in a contactless manner.
Cell Phonesknowtechie.com

Super messaging apps are the future of online communication

Have you ever thought that online messaging isn’t as immediate, or as interconnective as it could be? Online messaging has been a feature of the internet for decades, but recent innovations are finally changing the way people communicate online. Different social media websites and applications use different forms of messaging for different effects, but now so-called “Super Messaging Apps” are meshing these different features together into single cohesive messaging experiences.
BusinessDeadline

NBCUniversal Rolls Out New Ad Formats, Augmented-Reality Shopping Gateway

Ahead of its virtual upfront presentation on Monday, NBCUniversal has unveiled a set of advertising innovations ranging from new formats to augmented-reality shopping. Interactivity is the central objective of the various rollouts, which are housed on the company’s One Platform. The new offerings include e-commerce initiative @homeShopping, personalization tool Choose...