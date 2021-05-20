Snap Inc. : Announces New Augmented Reality Tools and Camera Experiences for Snapchatters, Creators, and Businesses

Announcing our new augmented reality series, coming to Downtown Coral Gables. 🦋 From learning about the Little Egrets, to posing as a Queen Bee and trying on colorful butterfly wings, Downtown Coral Gables invites you and your cell phone to scan and experience the best of our local Flora and Fauna. The first in a series of augmented reality experiences, four of Miracle Mile’s windows come alive with videos, illustrations, images and information in a fun way that engages and educates. Look out for the large red dots in front of participating storefronts to begin!