KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Shick Esteve, world leader in ingredient automation and process design, is excited to announce the acquisition of W.D. Laramore Manufacturing an industry leader in the field of flour reclaim systems for more than two decades. The addition of Laramore provides Shick Esteve with a product that fits perfectly in its already industry leading portfolio. The acquisition of Laramore allows Shick Esteve to strengthen its position as a complete ingredient automation provider to its customers.