newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Virtual Try-On Is More Than A Pandemic Trend And These Brands Are Reaping The Rewards

By Lela London
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Throughout the pandemic, virtual try-on has offered a sweet sense of relief to fashion and beauty brands unable to demo their products offline. From seeing how a new pair of sunglasses might look on your face to testing new lipstick shades out in anticipation of a mask-free future, these AR- and AI-enabled experiences have brought a small part of the traditional retail experiences to lockdown. Even retailers like Wayfair and IKEA rolled out 3D and augmented reality furniture visualization tools so shoppers could ‘try before they buy’.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

182K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Product Marketing#Intimate Apparel#Virtual Experiences#Augmented Reality#Digital Technology#Snapchatters#Nyx Cosmetics#Lens Web Builder#Fit Analytics#American Eagle#Mime#Wacoal America#Shoe Try On#Virtual Clothes#Ar Shopping#Ar Experiences#3d Models#E Commerce#Advanced Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Virtual Reality
Related
Businessvoguebusiness.com

Are branded virtual worlds the new marketing terrain?

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Through games like Roblox and Animal Crossing, consumers have warmed up to creating digital identities in virtual hangouts, and brands want in. P&G-owned skincare brand SK-II has responded by launching its own virtual hyper-realistic branded world, SK-II City, for consumers to spend time in. Inspired by the city-building video game SimCity, SK-II City is based around iconic sites in Japan like Mount Fuji and the Tokyo Tower. Users can visit destinations, like a movie theatre to watch films created by SK-II Studios, or a backstage tour area to see behind-the-scenes footage from campaigns.
Internetaithority.com

Simplr’s New Conversational Commerce Suite Helps Brands Convert More Buyers and Drive Repeat Purchases Through Exceptional Customer Service

With brands facing increased pressure to deliver always-on, exceptional customer service that increases revenue, Simplr‘s Conversational Commerce Suite offers a set of capabilities that combine technology, people, and data to help CX and digital teams provide premium customer service levels that make buying easier for customers, and drive revenue for their brands.
Economymartechseries.com

New Meyocks Survey Shows Consumers Want Brands To Mentor Them

The vast majority of today’s consumers – especially those from younger generations – say brands should inspire, advocate and provide value-added information. A national Meyocks consumer survey shows widespread support for “mentor branding.” With this approach, businesses differentiate themselves by taking their brand a step further – mentoring customers, educating and advocating for them, and showing them how to make their lives better. The survey looked at all brands, and those focused on health and food.
RetailThe Drum

Untapped and untouchable: UNiDAYS and NA-KD announce Gen Z event

The panel will discuss exclusive findings into Gen Z patterns of retail behaviour. Retail is undergoing a revolution and Gen Z is the future. UNiDAYS, the world’s largest Student Affinity Network with 17million verified members, is hosting a panel discussion with NA-KD, one of the fastest growing online fashion brands, to talk Gen Z and retail.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

As Brainbase Launches New Platforms, Artists Enjoy Greater IP Access

Los Angeles-based Brainbase, a company that helps brands monetize their intellectual property (IP), today launched two new online trademark filing and protection platforms that enable founders, creators, artists, designers and other professionals to quickly trademark and protect their IP–without a lawyer. Brainbase File enables seamless trademark registration through an API...
Food & Drinksrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Why Olo is betting big on virtual brands

Online ordering company Olo has the stated goal of achieving "digital entirety" for its restaurants—converting every single one of their transactions to digital. That mission happens to dovetail with one of the biggest trends in the restaurant industry: virtual brands. The delivery- and takeout-only concepts that exist solely online will...
Retailmarketingdive.com

P&G's SK-II ties new physical retail format to mobile and Olympics creative

Skincare brand SK-II opened its first pop-up shop centered around mobile phones at a mall in Hainan, China, according to a press release. The store, which embodies a format the brand calls "social retail," offers augmented reality (AR) and gamified experiences for shoppers through a WeChat mini program, allowing them to use an AI-enabled skin analysis tool to receive personalized information and product recommendations in a contactless manner.
Celebritiesmarketinginsidergroup.com

What is Personal Branding? Everything You Need to Know

Are you struggling to get customers for your business? Think about your personal brand and if that may be the problem. What is personal branding? It’s a way to market yourself to build name recognition and create relationships with your customers, and it’s crucial for any business owner or executive.
RetailCommercial Observer

Interactive and Experiential Shopping is the Future of Post-Pandemic Retail

The pandemic has sparked and accelerated several trends affecting businesses in retail, hospitality, entertainment and more. However, what has become abundantly clear throughout the last year is that we are social creatures and there is an overwhelming desire to be out in the world again with our family, friends and colleagues. While we are digital by default, we are not by design, and this pent-up demand for in-person connection will drive the next generation of the experience economy.
Designers & Collectionsjingdaily.com

5 Ways Luxury Brands Can Win Over The FOMO Generation

Luxury is associated with exclusivity, but the democratization of luxury has reframed the meaning of scarcity. For example, Louis Vuitton’s Lunar New Year and Chinese Valentine’s Day collections reinforce the desire to own an item that is not widely available. Building anticipation and creating social hype can be leveraged into...
RetailJeffbullas's Blog

4 Examples of Brands With Brilliant Omnichannel Experiences

Did you know that companies with omnichannel customer engagement strategies retain 89% of customers compared to just 33% for those with a weak omnichannel strategy? Furthermore, Google research claims that 42% of in-store shoppers search for information online while in-store. Another extensive study by the Harvard Business Review studied the...
Beauty & Fashionglossy.co

Fashion Briefing: How brands are gaming the crowdsourcing process

This week, a spotlight on how fashion companies are gaming crowdsourcing and making use of customer feedback. on their mobile screens and engaging in online gaming. For fashion brands and retailers, it’s a much-needed opportunity to crowdsource. The past year has left many fashion companies with an abundance of unsold...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Should Brands Think About Their Relationship With Customers?

How should brands think about their relationship with customers? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. Answer by Lee Hnetinka, Founder at Darkstore and FastAF, on Quora:. Consumers view brands as relationships, so it’s important...
MarketingPosted by
Forbes

Three Principles For Digital Agency Success

Serial software entrepreneur. Current founder & CEO of Switchbird business messaging automation platform. On a mission to keep local weird. For most local businesses, building online visibility is hard. It requires effort across web design, search engine optimization (SEO), paid ads, social media and reputation management. We often turn to...
Economyhbr.org

The Real Value of Your Brand Community

Often the benefits of a brand community seem so obvious it’s not even worth measuring. After all, which organization wouldn’t want a group of customers who like and support them? Yet a brand community has the same opportunity cost as any other investment. Every precious dollar invested in the community is a dollar that can’t be invested in anything else. And a successful brand community doesn’t come cheap; a typical community budget for a major brand ranges anywhere from from $500,000 to $10 million+ annually.
Technologyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How This Entrepreneur Turns Struggling Brands Into Growing Businesses

The rate of startup success is 90%. With those kinds of odds you may be hesitant to make the leap into entrepreneurship. However, half of all startups will survive for at least five years. From that perspective, it starts to become clear that many startups face challenges from going from an early-stage startup to one that can breakout. They develop their products and ideas and then run out of time trying to scale and build market share.