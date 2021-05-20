Virtual Try-On Is More Than A Pandemic Trend And These Brands Are Reaping The Rewards
Throughout the pandemic, virtual try-on has offered a sweet sense of relief to fashion and beauty brands unable to demo their products offline. From seeing how a new pair of sunglasses might look on your face to testing new lipstick shades out in anticipation of a mask-free future, these AR- and AI-enabled experiences have brought a small part of the traditional retail experiences to lockdown. Even retailers like Wayfair and IKEA rolled out 3D and augmented reality furniture visualization tools so shoppers could ‘try before they buy’.www.forbes.com