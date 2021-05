It’s Monday morning, and you know what that means. We’re back with an all-new Morning Brew. The Sixers locked up the No. 1 seed for the first time in 20 years and are showing some big energy. The NFL released schedules for the upcoming season, so of course we need to take a closer look at the Eagles’ schedule. WrestleMania Backlash took place last night, and we might’ve gotten a preview of a future challenger for the Tribal Chief. All that and more in today’s Brew.