What Does 'Before You Go' By Lewis Capaldi Really Mean?

Lewis Capaldi released "Before You Go" on November 19, 2019 and it's arguably his most personal song yet, according to MTV. The singer took to Instagram after the song's release and wrote, "Seriously one of the most personal songs I've ever written. This song means a lot to me, but it will mean even more if it becomes successful." "Before You Go" is included on the deluxe version of his debut album, "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent."