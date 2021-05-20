Backstage News On Another WWE NXT Release Being A Big Surprise

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Mansoor provided backstage details regarding his WWE RAW debut from the May 3rd 2021 edition and when he found out about it:. “It pretty much the day of. I had been going to the ThunderDome for the past couple of months and getting on Main Event, which was a real pleasure, working with guys like Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. I had a feeling that maybe I was being looked at to see if I was ready for a permanent transition onto Raw. That day, I got there and was wondering who I was gonna face and a member of the team came to me, shook my hand, and said, ‘Hey, welcome to the team, kid.’ I was completely and totally shell shocked. I always hoped that it would come one day and when it finally did, I was like, ‘Wow, it’s finally here after three years and however many years beforehand of preparing myself and training for this moment, it’s come tonight.’ It’s been an amazing experience.”