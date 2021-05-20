Backstage News On Another WWE NXT Release Being A Big Surprise

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, WALTER discussed signing with WWE, being the face of NXT UK, and much more. You can read his comments below. WALTER on making the transition from independent wrestling to WWE: “First of all, I was never thinking about signing with WWE. That was never a goal. I was happy in the process. I think sometimes you get lost too much when you think about the future. I have to force myself to do it as well. Sometimes your brain is way ahead of you. I was never too keen about leaving Germany, leaving Europe to live in the United States. It’s a big step. I think most of the other wrestlers are willing to do it because it was their goal from day one or maybe early in their career that’s where they wanted to go. For me, for the most time in my life, it was never a realistic thing that I could ever actually wrestle for WWE or something like that. When I started 10 years before, the wrestling world was very different. WWE was very protected or isolated from everybody else. It was so difficult to get into WWE, and they opened up a few years ago and actually realized how much talent there is out there to work with.”