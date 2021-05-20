newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Backstage News On Another WWE NXT Release Being A Big Surprise

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe release of WWE NXT talent Ezra Judge (Ezekwesiri “EJ” Nduka Jr.) reportedly surprised many people in the company. It was noted by Wrestling Observer Radio that Judge’s departure was a surprise to everybody due to his potential. There is no word on the actual story behind Judge’s release, but people were said to be “stunned” by the departure.

www.wrestlinginc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Vanessa Borne
Person
Jake Clemons
Person
Jessamyn Duke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Pro Wrestler#Nfl Football#Wrestling Observer Radio#Ifbb Lrb#Nxt Tv#Wwe Hall#Grind#Arena Football#Multiple Tryouts#Merchandise#Referee Jake Clemons#Nfl Combine#Ej#Jacksonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On WWE’s Reaction To AEW Blood And Guts Match

WWE officials “hated” the inaugural Blood and Guts match on last week’s AEW Dynamite, according to a report on PWI Insider. The report noted that one person in WWE management told Dave Scherer that the Blood and Guts match “set the business back 30 years.”. However, several active WWE Superstars,...
WWEgivemesport.com

NXT star Velveteen Dream was backstage at WWE RAW this week

WWE fans are always excited to hear about potential NXT Superstars being called up to the main roster. In the past 12 months, we've seen some massive names debut on SmackDown and RAW, including Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Riddle and Damian Priest. Three of those have already captured gold in...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Backstage reaction to Daniel Bryan's WWE status

In the last few hours, professional wrestling and in particular, the WWE has been shocked by the news regarding the future of Daniel Bryan: the wrestler who saw his contract expiring in September, left the WWE Universe astonished and shocked by announcing that his contract with Vince McMahon's company has now expired.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Veteran Superstar Returns On WWE NXT

Bobby Fish has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network saw Fish make his return to save Kyle O’Reilly from a double team beatdown by Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan, which came after O’Reilly defeated Lorcan in singles action. Fish hit the ring and helped O’Reilly...
WWE411mania.com

Backstage Status Update on Humberto Carrillo Following WWE Raw

– As previously reported, Humberto Carrillo appeared to be hurt or possibly injured during his match with Sheamus during last night’s edition of WWE Raw. Humberto Carrillo attempted a Sunset Flip on Sheamus to the outside, but landed awkwardly. Then Sheamus fell on Carrillo’s knee before being declared the winner. Dave Meltzer commented on Carrillo’s condition on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio show.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE NXT RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE NXT Results – May 11, 2021. – Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package look back at last week’s show, including how The Way captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in the main event. – We’re live from the...
WWEringsidenews.com

Triple H Helping Out A Lot Backstage During WWE SmackDown

Triple H usually concentrates on the NXT brand, because that is his baby. He’s still around SmackDown and his influence is starting to be noticed backstage. Ringside News exclusively reported that some key players were missing this week. Both Bruce Prichard and Ed Koskey were absent and they were also missing a couple of writers.
WWE411mania.com

WALTER Reflects On Decision To Sign With WWE, Talks Responsibility Of Being Face Of NXT UK

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, WALTER discussed signing with WWE, being the face of NXT UK, and much more. You can read his comments below. WALTER on making the transition from independent wrestling to WWE: “First of all, I was never thinking about signing with WWE. That was never a goal. I was happy in the process. I think sometimes you get lost too much when you think about the future. I have to force myself to do it as well. Sometimes your brain is way ahead of you. I was never too keen about leaving Germany, leaving Europe to live in the United States. It’s a big step. I think most of the other wrestlers are willing to do it because it was their goal from day one or maybe early in their career that’s where they wanted to go. For me, for the most time in my life, it was never a realistic thing that I could ever actually wrestle for WWE or something like that. When I started 10 years before, the wrestling world was very different. WWE was very protected or isolated from everybody else. It was so difficult to get into WWE, and they opened up a few years ago and actually realized how much talent there is out there to work with.”
WWEPWMania

Backstage Details Regarding Mansoor’s WWE RAW Debut

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, Mansoor provided backstage details regarding his WWE RAW debut from the May 3rd 2021 edition and when he found out about it:. “It pretty much the day of. I had been going to the ThunderDome for the past couple of months and getting on Main Event, which was a real pleasure, working with guys like Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa. I had a feeling that maybe I was being looked at to see if I was ready for a permanent transition onto Raw. That day, I got there and was wondering who I was gonna face and a member of the team came to me, shook my hand, and said, ‘Hey, welcome to the team, kid.’ I was completely and totally shell shocked. I always hoped that it would come one day and when it finally did, I was like, ‘Wow, it’s finally here after three years and however many years beforehand of preparing myself and training for this moment, it’s come tonight.’ It’s been an amazing experience.”
WWE411mania.com

Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 5.11.21

May 11th, 2021 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Right into the non-title action this week. The match stems from Theory’s interaction with Scarlett last week. Most of this went exactly as you’d expect. Kross mostly shrugged off whatever Theory threw at him in the early stages but then Theory got in enough offense with the help of Johnny Gargano to make it not a squash. Still, Kross put him down with the Kross Jacket or whatever he calls his mediocre finisher in 6:03. It did just what it needed to do and was fine enough. [**]
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Confirms Date For NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE brought back the In Your House concept last year and they are seemingly making it a yearly tradition. This June will see another In Your House event. As previously reported by Fightful, WWE’s next NXT TakeOver: In Your House event will take place on June 13th. WWE confirmed this with a social media blast.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT UK Broadcast

During today’s edition of WWE NXT UK, two matches were confirmed for next week’s broadcast. We’ll see Nathan Frazer vs. Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup Rules Match, as well as a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match. The winner of the gauntlet match will become the next challenger for NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray. The Gauntlet Match will feature Jinny vs. Isla Dawn vs. Xia Brookside vs. Dani Luna vs. Emilia McKenzie:
WWEPosted by
FanSided

Why Johnny Gargano is a true wildcard in WWE NXT

Johnny Gargano has been with WWE NXT since 2015, and he has accomplished nearly everything on the brand. He is a former NXT Champion, a three-time NXT North American Champion, and had a memorable tag team with friend-turned-rival Tommaso Ciampa. On the most recent episode of NXT, Gargano did not...
WWEcultaholic.com

Bobby Fish Returns On WWE NXT

After five months away from WWE, Tuesday's NXT saw the return of Bobby Fish. The former NXT Tag Team champion made his long-awaited comeback after Kyle O'Reilly's match with Oney Lorcan. Lorcan and Pete Dunne unleashed a beatdown on O'Reilly after the bout, prompting Fish to come out to aid his former tag-team partner.