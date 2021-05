It has been a hellish year for moms. While our kids have been out of school due to the pandemic, many of us who have been fortunate enough to keep our jobs have been expected to work while providing round-the-clock child care. Unsurprisingly, more than 2.4 million women left the labor force between February 2020 and February 2021. Thanks to The New York Times, we now have a dedicated phone line so we can call in and scream.