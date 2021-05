My husband Dave and I met in 2009 in London, England. At the time, Dave lived in London and I was at university in Liverpool, so we were dating long-distance for about three years before I moved to the capital to be with him. We got engaged in 2013, but renting property in London and having an active social life meant there was no way we could save for a wedding, so we kept putting it off. We weren't in any huge rush to get married anyway.