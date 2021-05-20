newsbreak-logo
Feds Confirm They Seized Nearly 70 Big Cats From Jeff Lowe’s ‘Tiger King Park’

By Jennifer Adams
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Federal investigators confirmed Thursday that they seized 68 big cats and one jaguar from Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe, who both appeared on the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King. The confiscation comes after the feds issued a search and seizure warrant on the couple’s Oklahoma property “Tiger King Park” for several Endangered Species Act violations. Officials have searched the property three times since December, and the couple have received citations for “failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care” and “appropriate nutrition,” according to a press release from the Justice Department. “This seizure should send a clear message that the Justice Department takes alleged harm to captive-bred animals protected under the Endangered Species Act very seriously,” said Jean E. Williams, deputy assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. The case remains under investigation by the USDA and the Department of the Interior’s Fish and Wildlife Service, the press release says.

