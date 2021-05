Before I was half-way through the first chapter of “While Justice Sleeps,” author Stacey Abrams had me rushing to look up Boursin’s syndrome. A few pages later, I was Googling Lasker vs. Bauer, which is not a trial but an 1889 chess game in which Emanuel Lasker defeated Johann Hermann Bauer by sacrificing two of his bishops to protect the king and win the endgame. And then there are haplogroups. What are they?