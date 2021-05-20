Elite Season 4 Trailer: New Students Bring Temptation and Danger
Elite‘s newcomers are stirring up a lot of trouble and some serious heat in the first trailer for Season 4, premiering Friday, June 18 on Netflix. From threesomes to love triangles, the incoming students are making themselves right at home at the upper-class secondary school Las Encinas. And of course, it appears that they will also get embroiled in a fresh mystery. “They tainted everything,” Ander declares when questioned about what happened after the newbies’ arrival.tvline.com