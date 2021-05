With its controversial privacy policy slated to go into effect this weekend, WhatsApp says it won't delete or deactivate the accounts of individuals who don't want to share their information with Facebook. "No one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on May 15th because of this update," the company says in a support article spotted by Bleeping Computer. Instead, WhatsApp plans to progressively limit the functionality holdouts can access until they accept the new privacy policy.