newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dukes County, MA

Time to Roar for the Tisbury School Tigers

By Geoghan Coogan
vineyardgazette.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1983, my parents bought a new house on Crocker avenue in Tisbury and we moved from East Chop over to West Chop. Suddenly we could walk to town, be close to the ferry, and more importantly, we would be entering the Tisbury School, with its multiple levels, real classrooms, hallways and several playing fields. I was excited at the prospect of becoming a Tisbury Tiger. This was 1983. The Tisbury School was built in 1930. When I was in third grade, the school was 53 years old.

vineyardgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineyard Haven, MA
County
Dukes County, MA
City
West Chop, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Tiger#Cafeteria#School Leadership#Tisbury School Tigers#The Tisbury School#Texas Chainsaw Massacre#Hallways#Crocker Avenue#Kindergarten#Real Classrooms#Adulation#Eighth Graders#Lord#Educational Excellence#East Chop#Magic#Compassionate Leadership#Cribbage#Unity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury welcomes Kate Hoffman as ACO

Kate Hoffman, assistant West Tisbury Animal Control (ACO) Officer has become Tisbury’s new ACO. Hoffman moved to the Vineyard about three and a half years ago. She was an assistant ACO in Everett. She began in West Tisbury in May of 2018 and began on April 26 in Tisbury where she’s starting at 20 hrs a week. Her position is run through the police department.
LifestyleMartha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury: Gardens of Piet Oudolf

Heard on Main Street: When I make a typo on my password, why doesn’t the computer correct that?. My daughter and I enjoyed a wonderful Mother’s Day and a delightful weekend. We went for walks, ate lobster and pizza, and talked and talked for hours. Both of us were starting to have dry throats from talking too much. Living alone during COVID can be very lonely. And there seems to be so many new people now sick with it.
Buffalo, NYbuffstaterecord.com

Return to the roar: For the first time

The transition to the college lifestyle is one that many students find to be difficult and that was before there was a pandemic to worry about. The process for incoming freshman is often romanticized. Between the campus visits, orientations and moving in, there is a lot to take in outside of the class schedule.
KidsPosted by
KREM2

Elementary school class runs Bloomsday with elderly women

After 45 years of friendship, Barb Tripp and Joy Saogas live together at Generations assisted living. The two are 102 and 94 respectively, but they don’t let their ages prevent them from having fun and exercising. The pair walks together often, so they decided to sign up for Bloomsday Worldwide....
Scienceleeschools.net

Last Roaring Readers of the Year

We are super excited to invite you to our last Virtual Roaring Readers program of the year! To kick off the end of the school year we will be hosting a STEMtastic (STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Virtual Roaring Readers. Please be on the lookout for more information on this fun event!
New Underwood, SDnewscenter1.tv

New Underwood School District shows Tiger Pride with a clean up day

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. — Over 250 students in grades K-12 participate in the annual Tiger Day by supporting their community with beautification projects. Krista Kirst, New Underwood School Student Council Advisor, says, “We are hosting Tiger Pride Day and it’s a really great way for our kids to give back to the community that gives so much to us throughout the school year we help clean the school, clean the town. Gets kids engaged, gets them outside and you own fulfilling some civic duties that are really important and integral to student council as well.”
Petstheyankeexpress.com

I’m only human

LINCOLN VETO LECLAIRE December 26, 2010 – April 16, 2021 “Live Life to the Fullest. Love Openly. Grab a Ball.”. My house is not the same. I sit out on the deck to write, to remember him. The birds chirp and call to each other beneath a pale blue sky. They sing songs of spring and life and new beginnings. A neighborhood dog barks from a few houses away. Something is missing. I sit awkwardly and wait for Lincoln to lift his nose to the flutter of life around us. Satisfied, he’ll collapse by my side to do what he always does in April—wait for the bunnies to appear. But he’s not here and, instead, I’m left with all that’s left, his memory. My heart aches. Simple joys have been my winning lottery ticket for the past ten years while living with Lincoln. Now it’s time to go on living without him. How did this happen?
West Tisbury, MAPosted by
West Tisbury Voice

Take a look at these homes for sale in West Tisbury

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Dillingham Place - Falmouth's premier condo complex offering independent living for ages 62 and older. Refreshed with paint, new carpet and kitchen counters, the open concept plan offersliving/dining/kitchen areas which open to a generous covered porch. The top floor unit, includes a sizable master suite with full bath and laundry and ample guest bedroom and full guest bath. The condo fees include all utilities: heat, AC, electricity, water, basic cable, and Wifi. Condo fees also include maintenance, repairs and upkeep of HVAC equipment, kitchen appliances, stackable washer/dryer and master insurance. This complex, designed for carefree living, includes covered parking with direct elevator access to units and common areas and 24 hour concierge service. Complex has beautifully designed common areas for gathering with friends including, courtyard dining area, exercise room, and library. Complimentary continental breakfast offered as well as for fee dining. All information herein to be verified by buyer/buyer's agent.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Diana S Lucivero, Compass Massachusetts, LLC at 508-213-4111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Move in just in time for all the summer fun! This one floor living, handidcap ramp accessible, 3 bedroom ranch, with a handicap equiped bath, is new to the market for the first time in over 50 years. Located in the association neighborhood of Seacoast Shores offering a private sandy beach and right of ways to the water throughout this peninsula overlooking Eel Pond, Eel River, Washburn Island and Waquoit Bay for boating out of adjacent Childs River Public Boat Ramp off Rt 28. Convenient location between Falmouth and Mashpee offering ample, beaches, restaurants, shopping, biking and golfing~ Tennis, Pool, Youth activities and Club House with optional membership further out on the peninsula is available. See Seacoast Shores Website for more info. This ranch is ready for you to enjoy!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alice LeBlanc, Molisse Realty Group at 781-837-5600</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2FwZSUyMENvZCUyMCUyNiUyMElzbGFuZHMlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMlMjYlMjMxNzQlM0IlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ0NJQU9STUEtMjIxMDIyMDUlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> This rare offering on Chapoquoit Island has both architectural interest and historical significance dating back to 1890s. This Queen Anne Victorian home boasts gorgeous views of West Falmouth Harbor's South Cove. A perfect summer retreat and the current family has resided in the home year-round through the years. Set on a 1.43 acre waterfront lot with a dock and a private beach area. The home has 3 levels of living with 5+ bedrooms 5 baths and multiple decks, there is also a detached 2 car garage. The grounds are beautiful with a large back yard, paths to the waterfront and mature landscaping. Chapoquoit Island is a private community with less than 40 homes with activities including: tennis, pickle ball, 2 community beaches, docks and access to West Falmouth Harbor and Buzzard's Bay for boating, sailing, paddle boarding etc. This community also has summer sporting events, activities and a community barn. This is a private and secure community and showings must be scheduled and accompanied. This location is within walking distance to Bowerman's Beach Club, The Shining Sea Bicycle Path and West Falmouth Village.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lynn A O'Neill, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties at 508-540-9800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath upside-down house with sweeping Nantucket Sound views thanks to the 39 ft. land elevation! One feels as tho they are living in a secluded tree house thanks to all the surrounding trees. The property has easy access to all that downtown Falmouth, Woods Hole and Sippewissett have to offer including markets, retailers and restaurants. The Shining Sea Bikepath and beaches are within .3 miles of this home and there is the option to join the Quissett Association Beach. Enjoy your days watching the sunrise and sunset, the sailboats and windsurfers in the waters and of course the variety of birds throughout the year. At night you will be mesmerized star gazing, from the extra large deck and widows walk, and seeing the beauty of the steamship authority boats all lit up as they go to and fro between Woods Hole and the Vineyard. It is truly magical. This is the home to watch the annual fireworks and Road Race and never worry about the ride home. This home is perfect for someone to make it their own with updates, or for someone who is eager for the perfect location to build their dream home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Asendorf, Kinlin Grover Real Estate at 508-548-6611</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
West Tisbury, MAPosted by
West Tisbury Voice

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in West Tisbury require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Work From Home - Sales Representative - No Experience Required 2. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 3. Auto Glass Technician Trainee 4. Warehouse Shipper 5. Customer Service Representative - Entry Level - Interview This Week 6. Driver - Patient Transportation ( Entry-Level ) Earn Up to 1k Per Week 7. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 8. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Override Awaits West Tisbury Voters as They Head to Tabernacle

West Tisbury voters will decide on a $300,000 general override to offset the town’s $20 million budget, when the annual town meeting and special election are held next week. The town meeting is Tuesday, held again this year at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town election to decide the $300,000 override question is Thursday, May 22.
Lake County, MTLake County Leader

Time Capsule: Breakin' out at school

This week in Lake County news archives. Prayers were abundant Thursday night in the Mission Bulldogs gym, but this time it wasn’t for a win on the basketball court. Nearly 300 people attended the ST. Ignatius Community National Day of Prayer and Praise Concert to pray for leaders and hear keynote speaker Gov. Judy Martz.
AnimalsNBC News

Cicadas emerging now from their 17-year slumber have a lot to teach us about time

The cicadas are coming any day now. Neighbors are talking. Garden centers are selling netting. Kids and other Brood X virgins are waiting and wondering. These aren't your average summer cicadas, which pop up here and there, fly around and make a little noise. No, the 17-year variety are periodical cicadas, which means they do everything bigger and better. There will soon be billions of them throughout the Eastern and Midwestern U.S., including my hometown of Cincinnati, while other broods will emerge in the South.