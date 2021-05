(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (SAN FRANCISCO) San Francisco police on Saturday arrested a 17-year-old male on suspicion of the killing of a man in the Excelsior District. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when police responded to a reported shooting near Vienna Street and Persia Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital and died of his injuries.