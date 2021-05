Zegras tallied a goal on three shots Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota. Zegras went top shelf on Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle, pulling the Ducks to within 3-2 just over two minutes into the final period. It was the third goal of the season for the 19-year-old rookie, who landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests (two goals, four assists).