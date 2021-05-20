Harris to open Gather Uptown and more

Two new eateries are bound for Walhalla, in what seems like continual revitalization inside the county seat’s downtown core commercial area. In the middle of it all is restaurateur Greg Harris, who is active in both Main Street Walhalla and Partners for Progress. Harris’s 205 Gathering Place on S. John Street, closed for most of the pandemic, will re-locate to part of an old building of former stores located at Main and N. College Street. A former restaurant operator in Highlands, North Carolina, Amanda Lewis, has joined Harris, and she will operate a new restaurant in the middle of the building of former shops. Next to it will be Gather Uptown which, according to Harris’s timetable, will open in July. The old section of stores, which includes a red brick building on the corner, has a new owner and will , according to Harris, have room for another business, which Harris has not yet been announced.