The article “Origin of COVID - Following the Clues” by Nicholas Wade is a comprehensive investigation into the COVID19 pandemic. Wade is a science journalist who has written articles for the big publishers. His Origin of COVID article is a clear-eyed analysis of what we do and don’t know. He tells us the details that lead a reasonable reader to conclude that the Wuhan Virology Institute created the COVID19 virus and through sloppy techniques released the virus. The disease spread rapidly, killing millions and attacking elderly populations in particular.