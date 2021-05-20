newsbreak-logo
Walhalla, SC

Walhalla meetings to go live on YouTube

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 9 hours ago

If the system tests out properly, meetings of the Walhalla City Council will be heard and seen live on YouTube—a step in city government transparency. It’ll also allow interested followers of city government to monitor the goings-on without having to leave their home and their computer or hand-held device. Brandon Burton, interim administrator, got the go ahead this week from the mayor and council. Provided the tests go well, Walhalla hopes to display its meetings over the internet starting in July.

Public HealthWRDW-TV

Televised S.C. town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. The agency will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity...
Oconee County, SCwsnwradio.com

National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing and commemorating this week, May 9th thru May 15th, as National Police Week and this Saturday as Police Officers Memorial Day. As part of this recognition, Oconee County Council issued a proclamation last Tuesday evening during its regularly scheduled County Council meeting recognizing...
Walhalla, SCwsnwradio.com

Second Annual Community Meeting Next Week in Walhalla

Next Wednesday night, May 19, at 6:00 pm, there’s an open invitation for everyone to attend the second annual Community Meeting with Walhalla Police. The free event is being held at the Walhalla Performing Arts Center. Walhalla Police Chief Sean Brinson said that through discussions he hopes to help prevent area residents from becoming victims of scam artists and online predators…
Seneca, SCwsnwradio.com

Public Hearing on Wednesday in Seneca

The City of Seneca is submitting a grant application to the South Carolina Department of Transportation for continued provision of transit service in Seneca and surrounding Oconee County. Transportation service is provided through contract with Clemson Area Transit. Federal and state funds are to be allocated by SCDOT through the...
Oconee County, SCwsnwradio.com

BASF Corporation expanding operations in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. – BASF Corporation, a leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts, today announced plans to expand operations in Oconee County. The expansion will create 50 new jobs. BASF Corporation’s Oconee County site is a specialty chemical catalyst manufacturing operation. The company uses a refinery process to recycle spent...
Oconee County, SCFOX Carolina

Oconee Co. council votes to repeal mask mandate

OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Council voted on Tuesday to repeal the county's face mask ordinance. The ordinance previously required face masks to be worn inside of all county buildings. The ordinance to repeal the face mask requirement says that the requirement was no longer necessary due to...
Oconee County, SCFOX Carolina

Oconee County Schools announce they will continue to require masks

OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County (SDOC) announced on Thursday that they will continue to require masks in response to a statement made by Governor McMaster. SDOC officials say that Governor McMaster stated that he felt the decision to wear masks should no longer be mandated...