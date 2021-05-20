Walhalla meetings to go live on YouTube

If the system tests out properly, meetings of the Walhalla City Council will be heard and seen live on YouTube—a step in city government transparency. It’ll also allow interested followers of city government to monitor the goings-on without having to leave their home and their computer or hand-held device. Brandon Burton, interim administrator, got the go ahead this week from the mayor and council. Provided the tests go well, Walhalla hopes to display its meetings over the internet starting in July.