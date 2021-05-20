newsbreak-logo
Seneca, SC

Cologne and perfume thief near Seneca

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 12 hours ago

Oconee sheriff’s investigators are hoping a member of the public can help identify the thief who took $2,400 worth of items last week from a store at Hartwell Village. The theft at the Ulta Beauty store May 13 occurred when an employee spotted a female fill a shopping cart with cologne and perfume and leave without paying. In all, 25 fragrances were stolen. If you can help solve this crime, call the sheriff’s office at 864/638-4111 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers and possibly qualify for a cash reward.

