Today’s COVID-19 numbers from the state

On yesterday’s South Carolina DHEC report on COVID-19, here were numbers for both the state and the county: 261 new cases statewide, including three in Oconee County. There were an additional 17 deaths from the virus, including one elderly Pickens County resident and two Anderson County residents. One was of middle-age and the second elderly. Of 10,905 test results in the state, the positivity was 3.5%. The numbers reflect data counted at the end of the 24-hours at 11:59 on Friday night. From Saturday’s report, there were 325 new cases, eight from Oconee County. Added to the statewide death toll: 12 people, including to middle-age residents of Anderson County. Of 17, 905 test results, the South Carolina positivity was 2.9%. Those numbers reflect data effective with the end of the day on Thursday.