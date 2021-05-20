newsbreak-logo
Today's COVID-19 numbers from the state

By Dick Mangrum
 8 hours ago

New confirmed South Carolina cases on today’s DHEC report: 184 individuals. Three in Oconee County. Statewide, there was one new death–a middle aged Spartanburg County resident who died Sunday. Of 7,980 test results, the South Carolina positivity dropped to 3%. These numbers are data that reflect the end of the day on Tuesday.

On yesterday’s South Carolina DHEC report on COVID-19, here were numbers for both the state and the county: 261 new cases statewide, including three in Oconee County. There were an additional 17 deaths from the virus, including one elderly Pickens County resident and two Anderson County residents. One was of middle-age and the second elderly. Of 10,905 test results in the state, the positivity was 3.5%. The numbers reflect data counted at the end of the 24-hours at 11:59 on Friday night. From Saturday’s report, there were 325 new cases, eight from Oconee County. Added to the statewide death toll: 12 people, including to middle-age residents of Anderson County. Of 17, 905 test results, the South Carolina positivity was 2.9%. Those numbers reflect data effective with the end of the day on Thursday.
