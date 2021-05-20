Where Is Your Lake?

Dar Ahlam – the name means “house of dreams” in Arabic and, thanks to the attentions that Thierry Teyssier, the owner of this 200-year-old fortified house in southern Moroccan palmeraie, lavishes on the guests, it is a place of dreams indeed. The design is, of course, beautiful – the bedlinen hand-embroidered, the ceramic lamps hand-shaped, the Louis Benech-authored gardens that stretch behind the house just unmanicured enough in their splendour. But it is the sense of theatre that dazzles: more than 100 staff look after only 30 guests, curating exceptional moments: staging secret dinners lit by hundreds of candles, erecting bivouacs on desert-hike routes, and weaving magic into the weft of one’s days. Teyssier has other alluring hospitality projects – from La Route de la Memoire, a seven-day road exploration of southern Morocco’s empty reaches, to 700,000 Heures, his travelling “pop-up” hotel, which this summer alights on the shores of Lake Como (watch this space for more on that). Dar Ahlam, though, resonates long after you’ve left; it stays with, and in, you – the highest travel praise there is, and why it’s worth a place on the long-planning list. maisonsdesreves.com; from £1,067 a night.