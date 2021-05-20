Annecy Competition Title 'Snotty Boy' Picked Up By Picture Tree International (EXCLUSIVE)

"You didn't tell them you had these, did you…?" It's not often we get a "non-fiction noir thriller" but that is exactly what they're calling this one. 1091 Pictures has debuted an official trailer for The Penny Black, a documentary noir film made by filmmaker Joe Saunders. The estranged son of a conman fights temptation, paranoia, and his own nefarious legacy after being left with a mysterious, million-dollar stamp collection… When a significant piece of the stamp collection goes missing, the filmmakers are forced to reexamine Will’s capacity for honesty. This originally premiered at last year's Slamdance Film Festival, and arrives on VOD in June. The title refers to the first ever adhesive postage stamp, introduced in the UK in 1840, recalled a year later due to mass fraud. The film "stars" Will Cassayd-Smith as Will. This looks incredibly fascinating, and it definitely does seem like a "non-fiction noir thriller" in every sense of that description. Check it out.