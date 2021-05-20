newsbreak-logo
Irritating And Integral: How Flies Actually Make Life On Earth Better

Cover picture for the articleFlies are everywhere. They buzz in our ears, fly around our mouths, crawl on the rims of our drinks, and even hang out in the hair of vice-presidential candidates during national debates. Flies get a bad rap, but they’re integral to our way of life on Earth. From being natural...

Josie Klakström

What Would Actually Happen if All the Bees Died?

With 20,000 different species of bees in the world, it doesn’t sound like they’re going to die out quickly, does it?. Unfortunately, this is the case. Because of lost habitat, crop dusting with insecticides and herbicides and global warming, numbers are slowly depleting.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Did Life on Earth Come From Outer Space?

The mysterious object ‘Oumuamua passed through our solar system in 2017. Loeb has suggested it could have been sent by extraterrestrials. (Credit: European Southern Observatory/Kornmesser) This article appeared in the June 2021 issue of Discover magazine as "Did Life Come From Space?" For more stories like this, become a subscriber.
Lifestylethechronicle-news.com

Flying with Feinman: Lessons from above — brought back to Earth

Almost anyone you talk to can tell you about a new hobby they picked up during the pandemic. Some decided to finally meet that New Year’s resolution to lose weight. Others may have chosen to pick up a new skill such as learning the “elegant sounding if you do it right” violin. As for myself, I, too, have decided to pick up a new hobby, but it might not be what you might expect a 17-year-old high school student to do: I am learning how to fly a plane.
Sciencelaurelton.nyc

How The Earth Gained Color.

There once was a world where everything was bland and had no color. One day, all the animals decided they were tired of looking the same and wanted to change. They tried every way to change themselves but it never worked. So they all gave up. But one little orchid decided to keep trying. She worked day and night and nothing worked. Everybody told her she was crazy but she didn’t give up. One day it rained, and she saw a rainbow and said to herself, “What if I stood at the end of it?” She did! She immediately turned violet. So she ran and told all the other animals. They didn’t believe her but when they saw she was a different color, they listened and they all stood in front of the rainbow and turned different colors. That’s how the earth gained color.
Mental HealthIntrovert, Dear

How I Make My Life More Comfortable as a Highly Sensitive Introvert

In a noisy, busy world, here’s how I’ve learned to thrive as a highly sensitive introvert. Even though I had friends growing up and got along well with others, in the back of my head, there was always a little voice that said, “I am weird, I am strange, I am so different from everybody else.”
Lifestylequickanddirtytips.com

How to Become a Better Listener

It is almost seven P.M. on a July evening in Santa Fe, and the sky is still a bright, azure blue. I sit on a bench amid trees and flowers. Birds chirp in the tree nearby. I can’t see them, hidden in the tapestry of leaves, but I hear them as clearly as if they are next to me on the bench. Farther in the distance, a raven caws. Is it communicating with my nearby songbirds, or is its conversation unrelated? Farther off, a dog barks. A light breeze shifts the tall purple flowers by my bench and they rustle against one another as they sway back and forth. A car passes by, its engine quieter than its heavy wheels crunching through the gravel below. Far in the distance, a horn honks on the main throughway. Wings flutter as a bird lights to the sky, gliding away and out of sight. Nearby, the songbirds’ chatter has slowed, but they still sing, a tuneful discussion in the greenery above. Earlier, it sounded as if they were all speaking at once. Now they seem to be taking turns. Are they listening to each other?
Wildlifeginkandgasoline.com

Is That Fly a Nymph? A Look At Insect Life Cycles

Is that fly a nymph? That’s the question I got from a reader the other day. A fair question from a guy who’s only fly fished for redfish and isn’t familiar with trout flies. A simple question with a very complicated answer. Complicated enough that I figured it deserved an explanation, and why not share it.
Animalsthekidshouldseethis.com

Why do baby koalas eat their mothers’ poop?

Gut bacteria is essential for our health. The human body’s microbiome, the unique mix of bacteria in our bodies, can “break down food the body can’t digest, produce important nutrients, regulate the immune system, and protect against harmful germs,” among many other essential uses. Koalas also rely on gut bacteria...
Workoutsboxrox.com

Running Myths Debunked: How to Actually Get the Most Out of Your Training and Become a Better Runner

Contrary to popular belief, there are more efficient ways to improve your running than focusing on improving your technique or breathing only through your nose. What aspects of running training are actually important and which ones are running myths? We talked to Endurance Training coach and 2:28 marathon runner Josh Sambrook to debunk a handful of them and get a couple of tips along the way.
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Curious kids: do whales fart and sneeze?

Do whales fart and sneeze? — Guy, age 8, Sydney I’ve waited a long time for a question like this! I usually talk about whale snot for my research (yes, whales have snot), and I’m so excited to look into this, too. Let’s start with the tail end first: farts Yes, whales do fart. Can you imagine the size and bubbles of a fart from the world’s biggest animal, the blue whale? I’m yet to experience this, but I know of some lucky scientists who have seen a humpback whale fart. They tell me it looks like bubbles coming out underneath its body...
Animalsamazinginteriordesign.com

How To Deal With Common Household Pests

For an effective balance of the ecosystem, insects and rodents are necessary. They become pests when they are in unwanted places like your home. They are a source of nuisance to the house, and they also spread diseases. Being clean and tidy does not give a 100% assurance of being pest-free. To effectively combat common household pests, you need to equip yourself with information on them.
AnimalsDaily Press

Can you touch a baby bird without the parents abandoning it? Yes.

“If you touch a baby bird, its parents will abandon it because of the human scent.” That is an old wives’ tale, a piece of folklore that people pass on from one generation to the next. In this case it is completely false, but the intent was good — to keep curious children from harassing baby birds.
Animalspaulickreport.com

A Stinky Situation: Horses Can Smell Human Fear

A study from Poland has shown that horses are able to smell human emotions – including fear. Dr. Agnieszka Sabiniewicza and her research team collected body odor samples from 10 people who were either happy or fearful to see if the emotional states elicited different responses in horses exposed to them.
AnimalsThe Guardian

What do animals feel? Humans must follow the evidence to find out

Look a dog in the eye and a conscious being looks back. A being that feels hunger, thirst, warmth, cold, fear, comfort, pleasure, pain, joy. No one can seriously doubt this. The same is true of any mammal. You cannot watch rats playing hide and seek and doubt that they have feelings – that they are sentient creatures. But as animals become more distant from us in evolutionary terms, some doubt begins to creep in.
LifestyleBusiness Insider

One bite from this tick could ruin red meat for the rest of your life

A single bite from a lone star tick could cause hives, shortness of breath, or even death. It's not something they were born with, it's something their body was taught to reject, by an uninvited little wilderness hitchhiker. See more stories on Insider's business page. Following is a transcript of...