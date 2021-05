Szijjártó: It is clear that the “green corridor” of the European Union does not replace the Hungarian identity card. Bilateral travel agreements already concluded with other countries cannot be revoked in any way by any EU vaccine passport or EU regulation – this is what Peter Szeggarto said on the issue of the Automated Transport Vehicle (ATV). “First, we should get vaccinations for women and gentlemen in Brussels, and then entertain each other with various proposals,” the foreign minister said.