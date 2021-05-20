'Real danger' Queen will never see Prince Harry's son Archie again, royal author claims

A royal expert has claimed there is a "very real danger" the Queen will never see grandson Archie again.

Her Majesty, 95, has not seen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s two-year-old son since they moved to Canada in November 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in an £11million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.

Archie has not seen any of his British relatives since he was six months old, and royal author Phil Dampier has claimed the toddler may never see the Queen again.

Phil Dampier claims the Queen may not see Archie again (Image: PA)

He told The Sun : “I think there is a very real danger the Queen will never see Archie again or never see her new great granddaughter which is tragic.

“I can’t see how when they [Meghan and Harry] go on about compassion and family problems but don’t let their grandfather or great-grandmother see Archie."

Prince Harry flew back to the UK for the first time since his bombshell departure in April for the funeral of his late grandfather Prince Philip.

Meghan, who is expecting her second child this summer, remained in California on doctor's advice.

Meghan Markle and son Archie in a video last year

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said: “I’m sure the Queen will see Archie again, I’m certain she will, it will be important to Harry and Meghan and his future that he knows his other grandma.

“At some stage Archie will come over, definitely.”

Meghan and Harry revealed they were expecting their second child this summer on Valentine’s Day this year.

They confirmed during their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview they are expecting a girl.

Others speculate that Archie will see the Queen again (Image: SplashNews.com)

Their daughter will be granted American citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment if she is born on American soil.

She will become eighth in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Archie.

Meghan previously gave birth to Archie at London's Portland Hospital in 2019.

Archie is likely to be eligible for dual nationality, although the family’s immigration status has not been made public.

After stepping back as senior royals, Meghan and Harry have since signed multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify.