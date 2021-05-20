newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'Real danger' Queen will never see Prince Harry's son Archie again, royal author claims

By Adriana Elgueta
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 1 day ago

A royal expert has claimed there is a "very real danger" the Queen will never see grandson Archie again.

Her Majesty, 95, has not seen Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ’s two-year-old son since they moved to Canada in November 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in an £11million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, after stepping down as senior royals in March 2020.

Archie has not seen any of his British relatives since he was six months old, and royal author Phil Dampier has claimed the toddler may never see the Queen again.

Do you enjoy reading about the royal family? Sign up for all the best royal news from the Mirror here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IUfM_0a5sRmvK00
Phil Dampier claims the Queen may not see Archie again (Image: PA)

He told The Sun : “I think there is a very real danger the Queen will never see Archie again or never see her new great granddaughter which is tragic.

“I can’t see how when they [Meghan and Harry] go on about compassion and family problems but don’t let their grandfather or great-grandmother see Archie."

Prince Harry flew back to the UK for the first time since his bombshell departure in April for the funeral of his late grandfather Prince Philip.

Meghan, who is expecting her second child this summer, remained in California on doctor's advice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vwq0G_0a5sRmvK00
Meghan Markle and son Archie in a video last year

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said: “I’m sure the Queen will see Archie again, I’m certain she will, it will be important to Harry and Meghan and his future that he knows his other grandma.

“At some stage Archie will come over, definitely.”

Meghan and Harry revealed they were expecting their second child this summer on Valentine’s Day this year.

They confirmed during their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview they are expecting a girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twmhv_0a5sRmvK00
Others speculate that Archie will see the Queen again (Image: SplashNews.com)

Their daughter will be granted American citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment if she is born on American soil.

She will become eighth in line to the throne, after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Archie.

Meghan previously gave birth to Archie at London's Portland Hospital in 2019.

Archie is likely to be eligible for dual nationality, although the family’s immigration status has not been made public.

After stepping back as senior royals, Meghan and Harry have since signed multi-million pound deals with Netflix and Spotify.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

351K+
Followers
68K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Majesty Magazine#American#Portland Hospital#Duke#Sussex#Grandson Archie#Prince Louis#Princess Charlotte#London#Doctor#Toddler#Santa Barbara#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Royals
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Kate Middleton, Prince William’s Daughter Turns Six

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, have three adorable children. And while royal family news headlines tend to focus on the boys because of the succession rules for the throne in the U.K., it’s Princess Charlotte who appears to have stolen the spotlight from her brothers Louis and George.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Harry 'knew what he was doing and wanted to rock the boat' with his and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview and 'doesn't regret it for one minute', royal expert claims

Prince Harry 'knew what he was doing' by agreeing to his and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview and 'wanted to rock the boat', a royal expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent shockwaves through the Royal Family in March when they accused the Firm of institutional racism, alleging one member of the family questioned what colour their son Archie's skin would be.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'This is what Princess Diana would have wanted': Royal fans are left in tears by Prince William and Kate Middleton's intimate video of family time with their three children

Royal fans have been left in floods of tears as Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable video of a private day with their children on their tenth wedding anniversary. In the clip, which was shared to their official Instagram page, the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Cambridge, 39,...
Posted by
Daily Mail

Charles' olive branch to Harry? Royal fans notice that Prince of Wales posted a birthday tribute to Archie after not marking Louis or Charlotte's special days on social media this year

Prince Charles today posted a tribute to his grandson Archie on his official Instagram, and eagle-eyed royal fans are questioning whether then move could have particular significance in his troubled relationship with Prince Harry. Royal fans noted that Prince Charles did not post on Instagram to mark the sixth birthday...
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Prince Harry May Not Come Home For Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling After 'Frosty' Interaction With Royal Family At Funeral, Expert Claims

Prince Harry may not end up coming home in July when he is supposed to unveil Princess Diana's statue alongside his brother, Prince William, an expert claimed. After Harry flew back home for Prince Philip's funeral this month, he wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms. "Some quarters of the family did give him a frosty reception and perhaps that did shock him somewhat," royal expert Russell Myers said on talkRADIO.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince William and Prince Harry Are Fully "Not Talking" to Each other

Looks like Prince William and Prince Harry's reconciliation has hit a road bump: the brothers reportedly aren't speaking to each other following their reunion at Prince Philip's funeral last month. According to royal expert Nick Bullen, who spoke to Us Weekly, “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment.”
AdvocacyIn Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Bought 200 Hats in Archie's Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already preparing Archie to be a future philanthropist. In honor of Archie's second birthday last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought 200 hats in Archie's name from Make Give Live, a New Zealand social enterprise that knits garments for families in need.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Prince Harry Showed He's Done With the Royals With These 4 Words, Source Says

Prince Harry lobbed what could very well be the final grenade decimating what little connection was left between him and the Royal Family. On May 13, Harry was a guest on the Armchair Expert podcast co-hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. It was his second bombshell interview in a matter of weeks—following, of course, his and Duchess Meghan's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. During the course of the wide-ranging 90-minute conversation with Shepard and Padman, Harry described his life as a royal as "a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo." He also said four words that could very well be the end of his relationship with his family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Prince William and Prince Harry Are ‘Not Talking at the Moment’ Despite Reconnecting at Philip’s Funeral, Royal Expert Claims

Still rocky. Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is still a work in progress following their U.K. reunion last month, according to royal expert Nick Bullen. “All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment,” the editor-in-chief and cofounder of True Royalty TV exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 10.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Charles Wants To Cut Off Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For Good

British Royal family news reveals Prince Charles is fed up with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s rather unroyal behavior and he is going to do something about it. In fact, there’s a new report that says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could soon be fully “ditched” from the royal family, which means Charles and Company will have no obligation to take care of them in any way, shape, or form. What’s more, this might also mean that Harry and Meghan will be stripped from their coveted titles, too. Here’s what you need to know.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't move back to Nottingham Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in a £11.2million mansion in Montecito, California with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and as newlyweds the couple resided at Nottingham Cottage in the UK, but due to its size, it is extremely unlikely that they will ever live there again. The two-bedroom...
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Birth Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Daughter Could Be A 'Great Unifier' For Royal Family, Notes Expert

Though things are still tense between Prince Harry and his family, a royal expert predicts that the arrival of his and Meghan Markle's daughter could help mend the rift. "The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan," royal expert Nick Bullen noted to Us Weekly. "I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild."