Super League's dirty dozen 'thought they had FIFA's backing for the project from LAST YEAR after agreeing to also play in their new Club World Cup... and were blindsided when president Gianni Infantino slated the plans' amid the widespread public outrage

The 12 founding European Super League members reportedly believed they had support from FIFA after holding talks with football's governing body over their controversial plans.

Last month, 12 of the biggest clubs in world football - including the Premier League's 'Big Six' - signed up for the breakaway Super League which threatened the future of Europe's elite competitions.

But after mass protests from fans, media and politicians across Europe, the plans were left in tatters as teams started to withdraw one by one from the Super League within the space of 48 hours.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had publicly slammed the European Super League plans

However, the fall-out from the botched Super League plans is still very much grabbing the headlines and according to a report from the New York Times, FIFA had held talks with Super League representatives about their proposals for the breakaway competition.

And FIFA president Gianni Infantino was reportedly aware of the Super League plan and knew some of those close to him had been engaged in talks, which began in 2019, about lending their support to the proposals.

The New York Times report adds that in at least one of the meetings, the breakaway group proposed the possibility of their clubs competing in the FIFA Club World Cup, in exchange for the governing body's endorsement of the project.

The report also adds that the clubs would have waived payments they would have earned for competing in the Club World Cup - a potential windfall for FIFA of as much as $1 billion (£705m) each year.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (far-right) spearheaded the plans, while Man United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward (centre) also played an integral role

The Glazer family have come in for immense backlash following their part in the plans

Chiefs of the Super League plans were also desperate to ensure their players would not be punished after signing up to the much-maligned competition.

And by the middle of last year, Super League representatives reportedly were telling the clubs that 'FIFA was on board'.

But following these alleged talks, the Super League clubs were left astonished after FIFA released a strong statement against the plans - which shocked the world of football after they were unveiled.

It is reported that FIFA president Infantino came under pressure from UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin to distance himself from the plans.

Plenty of protests have followed after the botched Super League was founded in April

'We can only strongly disapprove the creation of the Super League,' Infantino said.

'A Super League which is a closed shop. A breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from UEFA and from FIFA.

'There is a lot to throw away for the short-term financial gain of some. They need to reflect, and they need to assume responsibility.'

FIFA also reiterated the threat of a ban from the World Cup for any player who featured for a club in the Super League.

Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez spearheaded the plans, while Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke, Liverpool owner John W Henry and Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer also played an integral role in the plans coming to fruition.

Arsenal fans, along with supporters from other clubs, have been protesting ever since

But after massive backlash from across Europe, the Premier League's Big Six decided to walk away from the Super League before Inter, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid all pulled out.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are holding firm though and are refusing to give way despite the overwhelming backlash they continue to face.

Sportsmail has approached FIFA for comment.