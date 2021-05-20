Kentucky receives $340,000 grant to assist with preparation for national suicide lifeline
KENTUCKY — Kentucky received a $340,000 grant to assist with planning and logistics for the nationwide transition to a simplified behavioral health crisis line, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office. In July 2022, the 988 hotline will become the national dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL), replacing the current phone number 1-800-273-TALK (8255).spectrumnews1.com