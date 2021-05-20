newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Guide: Limit Microsoft 365 Access to Corporate Devices with Conditional Access

By Ru Campbell
petri.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld events since March 2020 have highlighted one of the key benefits of Office 365 and cloud-based SaaS services in general: they are available any time, any place, on any device. As the world was forced to work from home, Office 365 apps such as Teams, Outlook, SharePoint, and OneDrive could easily be accessed outwith the traditional company network, and even on non-company devices. In fact, most Office 365 and Microsoft 365 subscriptions license users to install and use their apps on up to five devices.

petri.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Access#Microsoft Office#Microsoft Mobile#Microsoft Apps#Data Access#Online Access#Limited Access#Web Access#Network Access#Saas#Teams Outlook#Onedrive#Mfa#Active Directory#Mdm#Big 4#Macos#Ios#Group Policy#Non Microsoft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Technologythepaypers.com

Artificial intelligence is bypassing bank customers, study shows

Germany-based IT service management company Senacor has released a study stating that customers of German banks do not notice banks' use of artificial intelligence since institutes find it difficult to determine what consumers want. The study was released in collaboration with the Interdisciplinary Center for Security, Reliability and Trust of...
SoftwarePosted by
Hacker Noon

Quality Sense Podcast: Erika Chestnut on Calendly's Test Automation Strategy

In this episode of Quality Sense, Federico has a conversation with Erika Chestnut, Head of QA at Calendly. She started her career as a developer, but after complaining about quality a few times too many, she found herself learning more about software testing. Today she is a Quality Coach, mentor, consultant, and keynote speaker. Listen to the episode to learn about how test automation plays a role in Calendly’s test strategy, and, as with every guest, her advice for testers on good habits, recommended reads, and more.
Computersr-bloggers.com

Macros in the Shell: Integrating That Spreadsheet From Finance Into a Data Pipeline

While I no longer use it regularly for the purposes of analysis, I will always have a soft spot in my heart for excel1. Furthermore, using a “correct” set of data science tools often requires a bridge2. Integrating a rigorous component into a messy spreadsheet based pipeline can be an initial step towards the pipeline or team or organization starting on a path of continuous improvement in their processes3. Also, spreadsheets are foundational to many (probably most) BizOps teams and therefore are sometimes unavoidable…
Businesssiliconangle.com

Microsoft to upgrade cloud products’ data controls in EU

Microsoft Corp. is upgrading its core cloud products with features that will give enterprise and public sector clients in the European Union more control over their data. The initiative, announced today, is called the EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud. Engineering work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft lays out how to secure your hybrid working

As businesses around the world prepare to transition from work from home policies put in place during the pandemic to hybrid working, Microsoft is urging organizations to adopt a zero trust security approach which covers the entire technology ecosystem. Even as many employees are getting ready to return to the...
BusinessTechCrunch

Apptopia raises $20M to expand its competitive intelligence business beyond mobile

Existing investors, including Blossom Street Ventures, also participated in the round. ABS Capital’s Mike Avon, a co-founder of Millennial Media, and Paul Mariani, are joining Apptopia’s board with this round. The funding follows what Apptopia says has been increased demand from brands to better understand the digital aspects of their...
SoftwarePosted by
Hacker Noon

TestProject 2.0 Next-Gen: Test Automation Without Limitations

Hello Folks, I'm back with my article on TestProject but this time with their 2.0 release. Yes, TestProject launch their Next generation features for Hybrid cloud platform (From cloud universe) and Offline mode option. TestProject Official Link: https://testproject.io/. As we know that Test Project already have lots of features from...
EconomySDTimes.com

Guest View: Use hackathons to validate your product

You think you have a great product. Your product manager thinks you have a great product. Your developers think they have created a great product. The question is – how do you prove this before you send it out to your alpha and beta testers for real-world feedback?. Therefore, we...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

ReversingLabs announces REVERSING2021 software supply chain virtual roadshow

ReversingLabs announced REVERSING2021, a seven-city digital, global roadshow series. Addressing Fortune 500 business concerns, this virtual series will provide the supply chain analysis of the SunBurst compromise, while offering attendees new approaches and immediate actions they can take to mitigate future unknown software supply chain attacks. “The SunBurst attack provided...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
TechnologyTimes Union

IVAAP Data Visualization Platform Unlocks the Power of Energy Data with New Connector for Machine Learning and Processing Services

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. INT is pleased to announce the newest release of its enterprise data visualization platform, IVAAP™ 2.8. This release includes new, game-changing machine learning capabilities utilizing IVAAP’s services-based architecture to quickly plug new processes and workflows into IVAAP’s data visualization admin. As energy companies are in...
Computersroboticsandautomationnews.com

Why is automating the data collection from machines crucial?

Data collection is essential in manufacturing. With the help of data, you can make data-driven decisions that can have a great impact on your company’s performance. Unfortunately, data is still in a lot of cases collected manually. In this article, we will discuss the importance of data automation and how it can bring huge benefits for your organization.
TechnologyTechRepublic

Data fabrics can accelerate data transformation

Enterprises are realizing the importance of managing data from discovery to outcome so people can make quick decisions, said boomi officials, speaking at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit. While enterprises are making progress on managing data, much of it remains siloed and unstructured and needs to be better managed...
Businessbiztechmagazine.com

Dell Tech World: Business Outcomes Depend on the Protection and Use of Data

As the 2021 edition of Dell Technologies World drew to a close, it became clear there was one key element common to each of the event’s planned themes: data. Whether the conversation revolved around collecting and storing it, protecting it or using it to drive innovation and modernization, data and its value were the consistent theme.
Internetmartechseries.com

Groupon Launches New, Personalized User Experience

Groupon, which is currently running a four-week So #@$%ing Ready campaign aimed at connecting local merchants with consumers looking to get back to some sense of normalcy, today unveiled a new user experience designed to bring the company’s new inventory offerings to the forefront, drive more engagement and encourage repeat [customer] purchases. The reimagined UX follows Groupon’s successful launch of a growth strategy to expand and improve inventory and includes personalized recommendations, streamlined search and buy-it-again features. The goal of these changes is to expand how consumers view Groupon – from an inspiration-only, needs-based marketplace to the ultimate destination for local experiences.
Technologyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...
Technologymartechseries.com

Merkle Technologies Set to Launch Revolutionary Blockchain Technology that will Enhance Ledger Communication

Merkle Technologies is set to launch a revolutionary technology that will increase “interoperability” between existing blockchains such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain. The concept of “interoperability” refers to the ability of the ledgers to communicate with each other thus solving the problem of depending on a single ledger. It also improves the verification process and creates an efficient environment that offers security, scalability and compatibility. By using the technology, users will also be able to transfer their assets from other blockchains to the chain and vice versa.
SoftwareBit Rebels

Improve Your In-House Customer Support Department

The Customer Support department is one of the most important parts of any company. Clients’ opinions about your company is built on the experience of communication with your customer-facing workers. A significant percentage of this experience depends on workers. Polite, patient, and friendly staff who help solve problems will improve your reputation. Conversely, routine communication with customers and indifference can ruin the attitude towards your brand.
Softwareroboticsandautomationnews.com

AI for Web Development: Everything You Need to Know

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed the digital era’s landscape and added a new dimension to it. It has also added fuel to the much talked about “ease-of-living” for humans. As AI can exhibit human-like behavior and showcase human-like intelligence, it can reduce humans’ workload and help them streamline their daily...