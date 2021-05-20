Guide: Limit Microsoft 365 Access to Corporate Devices with Conditional Access

World events since March 2020 have highlighted one of the key benefits of Office 365 and cloud-based SaaS services in general: they are available any time, any place, on any device. As the world was forced to work from home, Office 365 apps such as Teams, Outlook, SharePoint, and OneDrive could easily be accessed outwith the traditional company network, and even on non-company devices. In fact, most Office 365 and Microsoft 365 subscriptions license users to install and use their apps on up to five devices.