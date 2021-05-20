Bill McCall obituary
When Margaret Thatcher entered 10 Downing Street in 1979, few could have guessed that a small group of civil service engineers would fire the starting gun for her titanic series of power struggles with trade unions. But under the leadership of Bill McCall, in June that year the 30,000 professional and technology officers in the departments of environment and defence, and in other public bodies, embarked on nine weeks of strike action in pursuit of a differential pay claim with administrators.www.theguardian.com