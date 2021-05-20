The Movie Like Jojo Rabbit That Historical Comedy Fans Need To See

Production on Thor: Love and Thunder continues in Australia, and paparazzi have now captured some pictures of Sacha Baron Cohen hanging out with some of the movie's cast at a Sydney eatery. Snapshots have surfaced of the Oscar-nominated actor and his wife Isla Fisher grabbing a bite to eat with the likes of Christian Bale and Russell Crowe at a posh restaurant, prompting rumors of the Borat star's involvement in the upcoming Marvel feature. Also joining the group for lunch was Rita Ora, a singer that tabloids have recently romantically linked with Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi. Ora's currently in Australia to film on the country's version of The Voice.